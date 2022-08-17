A$AP Rocky Pleads Not Guilty in Alleged A$AP Relli Shooting | VIDEO

*As (was) previously reported, rapper A$AP Rocky, was officially charged this week with two counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm in connection with a shooting that occurred in Hollywood last November. Rocky, 33, was initially arrested in April and later released on bond in relation to this case.

On Monday, the Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascón officially announced the charges, saying A$AP Rocky, real name, Rakim Mayers is facing allegations of personally using a firearm during this altercation with a former friend, Terell Ephron, also known as A$AP Relli. He’s being accused of allegedly pointing a semiautomatic handgun at the victim.

During another confrontation later on with this person, he allegedly drew the gun and fired twice in the direction of the victim, according to prosecutors. As a result of the shooting, LAPD said the victim suffered a minor injury.

Rocky appeared in a Los Angeles courtroom this Wednesday for arraignment where he pleaded not guilty to charges he shot his former friend – an early member of the A$AP Mob – during a “heated discussion” per @RollingStone. Video taken by @knbc4 even shows Rocky in court with his new lawyer, Sara L. Caplan. She later entered the not guilty plea on her client’s behalf as Rocky only spoke only to agree that his next court date will be Nov. 2.

In legal documents obtained by the PA news agency, lawyers for Relli said Mayer’s conduct had been “extreme and outrageous” and had caused their client to suffer “extreme emotional distress,” reports Independent.

“Defendant (Mayers) purposefully or with reckless disregard unlawfully brandished a firearm towards the plaintiff (Ephron),” the documents stated.

“Further, defendant purposefully or with reckless disregard caused a bullet projectile/fragment to hit the plaintiff.

“In both instances, defendant’s conduct was unlawful or otherwise extreme and outrageous.”

The filing added: “Defendant violated Penal Code Section 245 when he unlawfully aimed a loaded firearm and pointed it in the direction of the plaintiff.

“This action was a substantial factor in causing the plaintiff to suffer physiological, mental, and emotional harm.”

Judge Victoria B Wilson handed Mayers a restraining order, which states he must stay 100 yards away from Ephron at all times.