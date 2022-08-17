Wednesday, August 17, 2022
HomeEUR SectionsSocial Heat
Social Heat

A$AP Rocky Pleads Not Guilty in Alleged A$AP Relli Shooting | VIDEO

By Fisher Jack
0

*As (was) previously reported, rapper A$AP Rocky, was officially charged this week with two counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm in connection with a shooting that occurred in Hollywood last November. Rocky, 33, was initially arrested in April and later released on bond in relation to this case.

On Monday, the Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascón officially announced the charges, saying A$AP Rocky, real name, Rakim Mayers is facing allegations of personally using a firearm during this altercation with a former friend, Terell Ephron, also known as A$AP Relli. He’s being accused of allegedly pointing a semiautomatic handgun at the victim.

During another confrontation later on with this person, he allegedly drew the gun and fired twice in the direction of the victim, according to prosecutors. As a result of the shooting, LAPD said the victim suffered a minor injury.

Rocky appeared in a Los Angeles courtroom this Wednesday for arraignment where he pleaded not guilty to charges he shot his former friend – an early member of the A$AP Mob – during a “heated discussion” per @RollingStone. Video taken by @knbc4 even shows Rocky in court with his new lawyer, Sara L. Caplan. She later entered the not guilty plea on her client’s behalf as Rocky only spoke only to agree that his next court date will be Nov. 2.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Sheriff Captain Testifies His Deputies Had NO BUSINESS Taking Pics of Kobe Bryant’s Corpse | VIDEOs

Wait. There’s more …

In legal documents obtained by the PA news agency, lawyers for Relli said Mayer’s conduct had been “extreme and outrageous” and had caused their client to suffer “extreme emotional distress,” reports Independent.

“Defendant (Mayers) purposefully or with reckless disregard unlawfully brandished a firearm towards the plaintiff (Ephron),” the documents stated.

“Further, defendant purposefully or with reckless disregard caused a bullet projectile/fragment to hit the plaintiff.

“In both instances, defendant’s conduct was unlawful or otherwise extreme and outrageous.”

The filing added: “Defendant violated Penal Code Section 245 when he unlawfully aimed a loaded firearm and pointed it in the direction of the plaintiff.

“This action was a substantial factor in causing the plaintiff to suffer physiological, mental, and emotional harm.”

Judge Victoria B Wilson handed Mayers a restraining order, which states he must stay 100 yards away from Ephron at all times.

Previous articleCharlamagne tha God on Season 2 of Late Night Show ‘Hell of a Week’ | WATCH
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO