J. Prince Responds to Rumors His Son is Connected to Killing of Takeoff

*Rap-A-Lot founder J. Prince is speaking out about the killing of Migos rapper Takeoff amid rumors that Quavo and Takeoff were hanging with his son Jas Prince before the shooting.

We reported previously that Takeoff was fatally shot during a dice game in Houston earlier this week. Rumor has it that J. Prince hosted the event. As noted by SandraRose.com, after videos of the chaotic scene hit social media, several social media users criticized J. Prince, Jr. for walking past Takeoff’s dead body.

Per the outlet, one user commented, “The way J Prince Jr. walked past takeoff on the ground is f-cking crazy. The way how the whole rap game gotta check in with these fraudulent niggas when they go to Houston is crazy.”

J. Prince is now setting the record straight in a lengthy Instagram post — see below.

“The Prince family would like to send our condolences to the family and friends of a beautiful soul @yrntakeoff,” Prince’s message began. “To Houstonians and families around the world, this one breaks my heart because Takeoff was a brother, a son, a role model, and a God loving human being.”

He continued: “Grief is the price of love; a bill people from across the globe are paying right now as we mourn this loss. I’ve been knowing Takeoff, Quavo and Offset for many years and there has been nothing but mutual love for one another and that ain’t going to ever change where we are concerned. This shouldn’t have happened. This shouldnt have ever happened in our city. This shouldn’t have been recorded, and this damn sure shouldn’t be circulating across social media for family, friends and fans to see.”

J. Prince went on to note that he’s been friendly with the three Migos rappers (Takeoff, Offset, and Quavo) for a long time.

“As I write this I’m angry about the lack of love and respect we have for one another as a race which keeps bringing us back to the same tragic place of Black on Black killing,” his message continued.

He then addressed the rumors that his son was involved in Takeoff’s death.

“They say satan is the author of confusion and right now there are a lot of lies and false narratives being spread by media whores,” he said. “I consider myself a man that’s quick to listen and slow to speak, therefore to whomever is responsible for putting that bullet in my little nephews head, let it be known that you can’t hide behind me, beside me or anywhere near me because I don’t tolerate dumb shit.”

The shooting occurred outside a bowling alley called 810 Billiards & Bowling Houston, Daily Mail reports. Graphic photos from the scene are circulating online and show Takeoff lying dead with a puddle of blood next to his head.

Witnesses and law enforcement sources told TMZ that Takeoff and fellow Migos member Quavo were both playing dice before the shooting. A fight broke out and Takeoff was shot when a person opened fire. He was reportedly shot twice in the head and neck and pronounced dead at the scene. Quavo was not injured. Two others reportedly suffered gunshot wounds and were transported to a hospital in private vehicles.

After videos of the incident hit social media, savvy internet users identified Huncho Records A&R manager Migo Bands, 24, as the person who pulled a gun. The Houston Police Department said Bands is a “person of interest” in the case.

J. Prince said the shooting was the result of a “foolish” situation.

“To the homies in Georgia and around the world that got love for Takeoff like we do know this: let’s change the narrative in our culture by putting an end to every argument or disagreement resulting in violence,” he concluded. “It’s okay to live and let live to see another day. Rest in peace Takeoff.”