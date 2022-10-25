Kanye West Dropped by Talent Agency + Documentary Shelved

*Kanye West has been dropped by his talent agent for his alleged antisemitic comments.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Ye has been curbed by Creative Artists Agency and the move comes after Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel called on all companies that work with the rapper to cut ties with him.

“Those who continue to do business with West are giving his misguided hate an audience,” Emanuel wrote in a recent opinion piece in the Financial Times. “There should be no tolerance anywhere for West’s anti-Semitism.”

Ye was briefly signed to UTA and company CEO Jeremy Zimmer sent a company-wide memo calling for a Kanye boycott.

“Regrettably, antisemitism, racism and many forms of hate and intolerance are part of the fabric of society. Generally, they live as a plague eroding the health of communities and are combatted by understanding, tolerance and the general goodness of most people,” Zimmer wrote. “But throughout history some have used their public platform to spew the plague out loud and spread the contagion to dangerous effect. Kanye is the latest to do so, and we’re seeing how his words embolden others to amplify their vile beliefs. I’ve also seen copies of horribly antisemitic flyers left this weekend on the doorsteps of homes in LA neighborhoods, showing that the 405 banners are not the end of it.”

Meanwhile, Variety reports that MRC studio will shelve Kanye’s completed documentary after the artist tweeted that he wanted to go “death con 3″ on Jewish people.

“This morning, after discussion with our filmmakers and distribution partners, we made the decision not to proceed with any distribution for our recently completed documentary about Kanye West. We cannot support any content that amplifies his platform,” MRC studio executives Modi Wiczyk, Asif Satchu and Scott Tenley announced in a memo on Monday. “Kanye is a producer and sampler of music. Last week he sampled and remixed a classic tune that has charted for over 3,000 years — the lie that Jews are evil and conspire to control the world for their own gain.”

They added: “The silence from leaders and corporations when it comes to Kanye or antisemitism in general is dismaying but not surprising. What is new and sad, is the fear Jews have about speaking out in their own defense.”

On Tuesday it was announced that Ye had been dropped by Adidas.

Rumor has it that Ye doesn’t care if he loses any of his deals because his ex Kim Kardashian is who would suffer the most. Allegedly, he signed most things over to her when he needed money.