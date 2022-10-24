Monday, October 24, 2022
White Supremacist Group Says ‘Kanye Is Right About The Jews’

By Ny MaGee
anti-jewish banner
Credit: Twitter

*An anti-Semitic group in Los Angeles posted a banner on the 405 freeway Saturday that read: “Kanye is right about the Jews.”

Another message stated “Honk If You Know,” and the demonstration comes weeks after Ye took to Twitter to say he was ready to go “death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE.”

As reported by Yahoo, the nonpartisan organization Stop Antisemitism said the white supremacist group Goyim Defense League was behind the banner. The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) classifies the members as a “loose network of individuals connected by their virulent antisemitism.”

We reported previously that during a recent interview with ex-CNN host Chris Cuomo, now at NewsNation, West rejected being labeled “antisemitic” amid his latest controversial remarks about the Jewish cabal who seemingly control his career.  community.

READ MORE:  Kanye Reacts to Being Called ‘Antisemitic’ and Trump Says Rapper is ‘Crazy’ | Video

“I don’t like the term antisemitic,” West said. “It’s been a term that’s allowed people, specifically in my industry, to get away with murder—sometimes literally—and get away with robbing and doing bad [to] people. … You’re saying it’s antisemitic, but I don’t believe in that term. One thing is, Black people are also Jew. I classify as Jew also, so I actually can’t be a antisemite. So the term is actually, uh, it’s not factual.” 

He continued, “Everyone wants to shoot the messenger. … ‘You have to understand’—but the thing is, the Jewish people that I’m talking about don’t have to understand. And that is that privilege that I’m not going to allow.”

The hip-hop star added, “When I wore the ‘white lives matter’ t-shirt, the Jewish underground media mafia already started attacking me. They canceled my four SoFi Stadium shows, they had the press—the same people, the…outlets that when I was arguing with Pete Davidson and Trevor Noah, they called me an abuser for arguing with people about my ex-wife and my family, and when I get to see my kids and when I don’t. And they just immediately disrespect me, they keep the ‘crazy’ narrative going, they never call me a billionaire. We never talked about, even on this one right here, hey: tycoon, billionaire, visionary, inventor. These are never used.”

Most recently, Ye spoke to Piers Morgan and apologized for his comments while also sarcastically noting, “God forbid one comment could cause people to feel any of the pain that my people have went though for years.”

West also told Morgan that Quentin Tarantino’s “Django Unchained” was his idea and that he originally pitched the story to the director and Jamie Foxx, Deadline reports. 

“Tarantino can write a movie about slavery where – actually him and Jamie, they got the idea from me because the idea for Django, I pitched to Jamie Foxx and Quentin Tarantino as the video for ‘Gold Digger,’” West said on “Piers Morgan Uncensored.” “And then Tarantino turned it into a film.”

WATCH:

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

