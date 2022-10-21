GOP Candidate Says Martin Luther King Would Support MAGA, King’s Daughter Responds

*The daughter of Martin Luther King Jr. has responded to claims that if her father were alive, he would be a supporter of Trump and the far-right movement.

Kari Lake, the Republican governor hopeful for Arizona, said at a campaign event on Wednesday that Martin Luther King Jr. would have been an “America First Republican”, or a MAGA Republican, were he alive today.

The “America First” policy is against anyone that is not American. Here’s what Wiki says about it: “America First refers to a policy stance in the United States that generally emphasizes nationalism and non-interventionism.[1] The term was coined by president Woodrow Wilson[2] in his 1916 campaign that pledged to keep America neutral in World War I.”

“I’m a true believer that if MLK, Reverend Martin Luther King, Jr. were alive today, if JFK were alive today, if our founding fathers were alive today, they would be America First Republicans,” Lake said at her campaign this week. “I really believe that.”

King’s daughter Bernice King responded on Twitter and slammed Lake for dismissing her father’s “seminal work and beliefs”, such as “ending voter suppression and treating people, including immigrants, with dignity.”

She also suggested Lake study up about her father using resources at the King Centre Institute’s website.

“I also recommend you read these books by my father immediately if you are going to express what you believe he would think/support,” Bernice wrote on Twitter.

Lake reportedly made the claim about King during a campaign event alongside Tulsi Gabbard, a former Democratic congresswoman who recently embraced the MAGA movement.

Gabbard said she became a Democrat at a time when it was “by and for the people”.

“It’s a very different party,” she said at the event, The Independent reports.