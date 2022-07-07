Martin Luther King Jr.’s 1966 Letter About the ‘N-Word’ Up for Auction

A letter written by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in 1966, in which he talks about the N-word and the term “dark-skinned American,” is up for auction.

According to reports, MLK wrote the letter on January 18, 1966, to a man named William A. Bennett. The letter shows that Dr. King embraced the term “dark-skinned” … saying it reflects “both our great heritage and our devotion to a brand of Americanism of the highest order.”

When it comes to the dreaded N-word, King noted that the term “carries with it a meaning deeply rooted in the debilitating racist caste ordering of our society’s slavery epoch and segregation era.”

“The words ‘ dark-skinned American’ constitute a vivid depiction of both citizenship and race just as you point out,” the letter reads, as reported by Afro Tech. “I agree wholeheartedly with you that the import of that term is in salient contrast with the connotation attached to the word ‘nigger’”.

READ MORE: Explore The True Story Behind Dr. Martin Luther King’s Assassination: ‘The MLK Tapes’ | LISTEN

Martin Luther King, Jr. on the n-word and that it… “carries with it a meaning deeply rooted in the debilitating racist caste ordering of our society’s slavery epoch and segregation era.” pic.twitter.com/o2iGZSYjcl — BN-W/Educate-Empower (@BNWEducateEmpwr) July 6, 2022

“The term, ‘dark skinned American’ often finds its way into my speeches and writing and, encouragingly, I notice it, too, n the usage of so many others,” Dr. King continued in the letter. “The use of that and similar appellations reflect both our great heritage and our devotion to a brand of Americanism of the highest order.”

According to the report, the letter is from the Southern Christian Leadership Conference (SCLC), where MLK served as president.

Read the letter in full below:

“Dear Mr. Bennett:

I appreciate the meaningful points raised in your letter to me concerning racial appellations. The words ‘dark skinned American’ constitute a vivid depiction of both citizenship and race just as you point out. I agree wholeheartedly with you that the import of that term is in salient contrast with the connotation attached to the word ‘n*gger.’ The word ‘n*gger’ carries with it a meaning deeply rooted in the debilitating racist caste ordering of our society’s slavery epoch and segregation era.

The term, ‘dark skinned American,’ often finds its way into my speeches and writings and, encouragingly, I notice it, too, in the usage of so many others. The use of that and similar appellations reflect both our great heritage and our devotion to a brand of Americanism of the highest order.

Sincerely yours,

Martin Luther King, Jr.”

The letter was held in a private collection but is now for sale on the Moments In Time site for $95,000.