Thursday, July 7, 2022
HomeNews
News

Martin Luther King Jr.’s 1966 Letter About the ‘N-Word’ Up for Auction

By Ny MaGee
0

Airing on Black News Channel soon is “Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.: a Historical Perspective.”

A letter written by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in 1966, in which he talks about the N-word and the term “dark-skinned American,” is up for auction. 

According to reports, MLK wrote the letter on January 18, 1966, to a man named William A. Bennett. The letter shows that Dr. King embraced the term “dark-skinned” … saying it reflects “both our great heritage and our devotion to a brand of Americanism of the highest order.”

When it comes to the dreaded N-word, King noted that the term “carries with it a meaning deeply rooted in the debilitating racist caste ordering of our society’s slavery epoch and segregation era.”

“The words ‘ dark-skinned American’ constitute a vivid depiction of both citizenship and race just as you point out,” the letter reads, as reported by Afro Tech. “I agree wholeheartedly with you that the import of that term is in salient contrast with the connotation attached to the word ‘nigger’”.

READ MORE: Explore The True Story Behind Dr. Martin Luther King’s Assassination: ‘The MLK Tapes’ | LISTEN

“The term, ‘dark skinned American’ often finds its way into my speeches and writing and, encouragingly, I notice it, too, n the usage of so many others,” Dr. King continued in the letter. “The use of that and similar appellations reflect both our great heritage and our devotion to a brand of Americanism of the highest order.”

According to the report, the letter is from the Southern Christian Leadership Conference (SCLC), where MLK served as president. 

Read the letter in full below:

“Dear Mr. Bennett:

I appreciate the meaningful points raised in your letter to me concerning racial appellations. The words ‘dark skinned American’ constitute a vivid depiction of both citizenship and race just as you point out. I agree wholeheartedly with you that the import of that term is in salient contrast with the connotation attached to the word ‘n*gger.’ The word ‘n*gger’ carries with it a meaning deeply rooted in the debilitating racist caste ordering of our society’s slavery epoch and segregation era.

The term, ‘dark skinned American,’ often finds its way into my speeches and writings and, encouragingly, I notice it, too, in the usage of so many others. The use of that and similar appellations reflect both our great heritage and our devotion to a brand of Americanism of the highest order.

Sincerely yours,

Martin Luther King, Jr.”

The letter was held in a private collection but is now for sale on the Moments In Time site for $95,000.

Previous articleBiden Honors 17 People with the Medal of Freedom … Except Denzel | WATCH
Next articleActor James Caan (‘The Godfather,’ ‘Brian’s Song’ w/Billy Dee Williams) Dies At 82 | VIDEO
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO