Thursday, October 20, 2022
Tyler Perry Fired Accountants After Audit Reveals IRS Owed Him $9 Million

By Ny MaGee
Tyler Perry speaks
Tyler Perry – GettyImages

*Tyler Perry spoke on the panel at the Earn Your Leisure’s 2022 Invest Fest in Atlanta, where he shared insight on some of the tough lessons that he learned from making major financial mistakes. 

“Money isn’t something that I had, and nobody taught me that taxes had to be paid. [I] didn’t go to college, but I paid for Harvard many times over in the mistakes that I made,” the filmmaker said, as reported by The Jasmine Brand.

Perry went on to recall an arduous audit process with an unprofessional agent that went on for three years. 

“So, this audit went on for three years. I’m spending hundreds of thousands of dollars in accounting with accountants for the audit and I am getting so mad, and so frustrated,” Perry said. 

READ MORE: Tyler Perry Has Finally Given a Detailed Response to Spike Lee’s ‘Madea’ Criticism | VIDEO

tyler perry -
Getty

“We get to the end of the audit and they, the IRS, owed me $9 million,” he added. “I said ‘hell naw! How did you miss me paying $9 million?’” Perry then joked, “I had to stop going to H&R block for my taxes at some point.”

He continued, “Listen to me: In business, it’s okay to make mistakes. It’s okay to learn. You have to learn, but don’t let it keep happening over and over again. That’s one thing about me. I’ll let you make a million mistakes, but you can’t do the same thing over and over again.”

In related news, Tyler Perry, Dave Chappelle and Jennifer Hudson will be honored this weekend at the inaugural theGrio Awards on Oct. 22.

Per press release, Allen Media Group’s African American-focused news, lifestyle, and entertainment platform theGrio will celebrate legends, icons, and emerging leaders at the inaugural TheGrio Awards, a star-studded, black-tie event set to take place at the Beverly Hilton with co-hosts Sheryl Underwood and Taye Diggs.

TheGrio Awards aim to celebrate luminaries from the worlds of film, music, comedy, television, sports, philanthropy, business, fashion, social justice, environmental justice and education, as well as cultural icons and innovators “whose many contributions positively impact America.”

“I created theGrio Awards to celebrate and amplify African American excellence and the incredible champions from other communities who truly support us,” said Allen, who is founder, chairman and CEO of Allen Media Group, via THR. “As a child, strong, positive African American icons such as Berry Gordy Jr., Rosa Parks, Muhammad Ali and Martin Luther King Jr. helped me see myself differently and changed the trajectory of my life. Celebrating and amplifying iconic individuals is something we can never do enough of, especially for our children.”

The show will be broadcast on Saturday, November 5, 2022, on theGrio channel and other AMG platforms.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

