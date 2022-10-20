NFL Analyst Says Russell Wilson Could Create ‘Mutiny’ in Broncos Locker Room | Video

*NFL Network commentator and former Seahawks player Michael Robinson is the latest sports analyst to take aim at Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson.

Robinson seems to take issue with his former teammate’s lack of emotions. His remarks come after Denver’s fourth loss of the season at the hands of the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday night. As reported by The Sun, one reporter said post-game: “They (Denver) made passing a kidney stone look easier than passing a football in the second half!”

Wilson’s authenticity as a team leader has been questioned since the Broncos acquired him. Robinson had this to say about it during a recent segment on NFL Total Access: “This is Football 101. My 13-year-old son knows how to redirect an offensive line, and Russell understands how to do that, too.”

He added, “My thing is this: When you call him a robot … this is what he’s on with me when you call him a robot. How can you stand up there, and you know the offense looks like this, you know all these questions around here, about you, and about this offense, and you just say, ‘Oh, we just need to execute better. Let’s ride.’ ‘We need to execute better. Let’s ride’’”.

Robinson also offered some insight into the Broncos’ locker room with Wilson.

“If you’re a teammate in that locker room you’re like ‘dude, be human, please. Call somebody out. Be upset about something. Don’t just act like this is business as usual,” he said.

“Because at the end of the day … and I think this is on the horizon for this team, I hope it’s not but I think it’s on the horizon: Mutiny is afoot,” Robinson added.

“The guys in that locker room are gonna start to turn around and say ‘wow, okay, Russell got paid, he got his money. The new head coach is all happy he got his money, that’s all good. But what about us? What about the guys in the locker room?’”

Listen to Robinson’s full commentary via the Twitter clip below: