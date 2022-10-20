Thursday, October 20, 2022
HomeSportsFootball
Football

NFL Analyst Says Russell Wilson Could Create ‘Mutiny’ in Broncos Locker Room | Video

By Ny MaGee
0

Russell Wilson / Denver Broncos
Russell Wilson / Denver Broncos

*NFL Network commentator and former Seahawks player Michael Robinson is the latest sports analyst to take aim at Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson

Robinson seems to take issue with his former teammate’s lack of emotions. His remarks come after Denver’s fourth loss of the season at the hands of the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday night. As reported by The Sun, one reporter said post-game: “They (Denver) made passing a kidney stone look easier than passing a football in the second half!”

Wilson’s authenticity as a team leader has been questioned since the Broncos acquired him. Robinson had this to say about it during a recent segment on NFL Total Access: This is Football 101. My 13-year-old son knows how to redirect an offensive line, and Russell understands how to do that, too.”

He added, “My thing is this: When you call him a robot … this is what he’s on with me when you call him a robot. How can you stand up there, and you know the offense looks like this, you know all these questions around here, about you, and about this offense, and you just say, ‘Oh, we just need to execute better. Let’s ride.’ ‘We need to execute better. Let’s ride’’”.

READ MORE: Is He Obsessed? Channing Crowder Calls Russell Wilson ‘A F***ing Duck’ | WATCH

Russell wilson
Russell Wilson when he played with the Seattle Seahawks (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Robinson also offered some insight into the Broncos’ locker room with Wilson.

“If you’re a teammate in that locker room you’re like ‘dude, be human, please. Call somebody out. Be upset about something. Don’t just act like this is business as usual,” he said.

“Because at the end of the day … and I think this is on the horizon for this team, I hope it’s not but I think it’s on the horizon: Mutiny is afoot,” Robinson added.

“The guys in that locker room are gonna start to turn around and say ‘wow, okay, Russell got paid, he got his money. The new head coach is all happy he got his money, that’s all good. But what about us? What about the guys in the locker room?’”

Listen to Robinson’s full commentary via the Twitter clip below:

Previous articleIRS Sending Letters to Millions of Families Eligible for Stimulus Payments
Next article‘The Daily Show’ to Undergo ‘A Reinvention’ After Trevor Noah’s Exit
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO