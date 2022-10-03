Monday, October 3, 2022
Pregnant Woman Comes for Tory Lanez with Lawsuit – Alleges Hit & Run in Miami

By Fisher Jack
Tory Lanez (Wireimage-Getty)
*Tory Lanez is being sued by a couple who allege that the rapper’s vehicle collided with their car — and instead of checking on them to make sure they were okay, the recently filed court documents claim he ended up fleeing the scene instead.

The incident allegedly took place on New Year’s Day 2021 in Miami, when Krisha and Jesse Grullon exited a highway and came to a stop at a red light.

The “Say It” star is then said to have crossed their path and struck their vehicle with his Bentley SUV. The hit-and-run was particularly scary for Krisha, who notes that she was four months pregnant at the time and was understandably shaken up by what had just transpired. Per TMZ, the pair are now hoping for a judge to grant them in getting Tory to sit down for a deposition after he failed to counter their accusations against him within 45 days.

News of Tory’s alleged hit-and-run incident comes just weeks after he was accused of getting physical with August Alsina at a backstage concert in Chicago — not to mention he’s also currently dealing with the ongoing legal case stemming from 2020 when Megan The Stallion claimed he shot her in her feet following a dispute.

Tory Lanez’s lawyer doesn’t seem to be fazed by the allegations and came out swinging against them. The attorney, Andell Brown, said the couple’s lawsuit was “baseless.”

Attorney Brown noted that the couple said the accident happened in January but they didn’t report it to Tory’s insurance until July.

Tory Lanez as Ashton Rain (photo: Lyme Lite Media)
The story was fabricated by the couple, claims Brown. He says they looked up Tory’s license plate and are using it to try and make a case against him.

He said the initial police report showed the couple listed the hit & run driver’s car color as gray not green like they did in the lawsuit.

Want more? Check it out at RadarOnline.

Fisher Jack

