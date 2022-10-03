Ex-NBAer Cuttino Mobley and Comedian Aida Rodriguez Celebrate Their Birthdays Together | EURexclusiveWATCH

*The sidewalk outside “Seventy7 North” Bar (Studio City, Los Angeles) was packed with reporters, cameras, and groupies hoping to be acknowledged when former NBA swingman Cuttino Mobley finally arrived to participate in his birthday celebration.

Dressed in a cream-colored suit and slick brown shoes, he and popular comedian Aida Rodriguez joined forces that recent Saturday night to celebrate their birthdays together.

It was quite a spectacle. There was dancing. Truckloads of liquor. Two DJs. A red carpet.

Yep, all of the ingredients necessary for a good time. The only thing missing was standing room.

Both Mobley and Rodriguez were in good spirits and didn’t avoid questions from the media. EURweb correspondent Cory Haywood was on the scene for coverage. Check out his interviews above and below.

As you may have already noticed, Mobley’s off-white ensemble matched his pristinely manicured beard. Rodriguez’s floral-print jumpsuit and high heels accentuated her long and curvy figure.

“It feels great to be here and celebrate with some of my friends in comedy,” said Rodriguez as she readied herself for a photo. “I’m looking forward to seeing what the evening has in store.”

Rodriguez also briefly touched on the rise of female-driven comedy in stand-up and on film and television.

“There’s still a lot of changes that need to be made in order for the playing field to be even, but I’m proud of the progress we’ve made. We aren’t going anywhere. It’s our time.”

Despite calling it quits as a professional hooper more than 10 years ago, Cuttino Mobley’s name still carries weight due to his success in rapper Ice Cube’s “BIG 3” basketball league, along with his passion for teaching and mentoring aspiring athletes.

Videos of Mobley’s speeches and basketball tutorials emerge constantly on Instagram and other media platforms.

“It’s important for me to share what I’ve learned with others, he explained. “Mentorship is one of the keys to keeping our communities healthy. I’m just doing my part.”

He continued, “It feels good to be celebrating another year of life. I’m blessed.”