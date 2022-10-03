Akon Has NO Problem with Nick Cannon’s Seed Spreadin’ – ‘They’re All happy. What’s the Problem?’ | WATCH

*Akon recently stopped by the Morning Hustles Show to talk about his new single, “Enjoy that.” While there, he also talked about turning down Real Housewives Of Atlanta and even shared his thoughts on a few trending topics like monogamy and Nick Cannon welcoming his 10th child.

As previously reported, the “Masked Singer” host announced last week that he and Brittany Bell have welcomed their third child together, a son named Rise Messiah Cannon. The new baby made a total of 10 kids for Cannon.

“Another Blessing!!! As my journey on this planet becomes more and more remarkable and unfathomable, all I can do is thank God and continue to ask the Most High to order my steps. He has given me stewardship and dominion over a family dynamic that to some is unimaginable,” Cannon wrote on Instagram at the time.

Of course, social media users had a lot to say about his announcement, good and bad but Akon sees no problem with Cannon sharing his seeds… at all. While speaking with @starringlore and @headkrack, the singer said Nick is an “amazing man… he does for all of them. Not only [does] he take care of them but he takes care of his kids, take care of their families. They’re all happy. So it’s like, what is the problem?”

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: Nick Cannon Welcomes 10th Child, Third with Brittany Snow