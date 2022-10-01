Victoria Rowell and TV One’s New Thriller, MONTROSS: BLOOD RULES, Premieres TONIGHT Sat. Oct. 1 | VIDEO

*SILVER SPRING, MD – TV One‘s highly anticipated original film MONTROSS: BLOOD RULES, directed by Victoria Rowell (“Birdie,” “Diagnosis Murder,” “The Young & The Restless”) will premiere this weekend, Saturday, October 1 at 8/7C. Dawn Halfkenny (“Atlanta,” “Saints and Sinners”) will star as Robyn Montross.

Joining Halfkenny is Richard Brooks (“Abbott Elementary,” “The Rich and the Ruthless”) who is cast as Cordell “Dell” Montross, Sr. and Jon Eyez (“The Underground Railroad” and “Walking Dead”) who is cast as Teddy. In addition to directing, Rowell will also play Elaine Montross.

Fans can join TV One for the official MONTROSS: BLOOD RULES Virtual Red-carpet Premiere Celebration on premiere night, Saturday, October 1st at 7/6C by visiting TV One’s YouTube. Hosted by award-winning TV/Radio personality, Bevy Smith, the virtual premiere will feature one-on-one interviews with film stars and TV One executives.

Watch the special virtual press conference with TV One and the cast and crew of MONTROSS: BLOOD RULES here.

ABOUT MONTROSS: BLOOD RULES

When attorney Robyn Montross finally returns to her hometown of Evansdale at her father’s request, she begins to unravel the web of lies that has secured her family’s power and prominence in the community for generations. Consumed by guilt, Robin can’t hide from her past – and is forced to face the dark secret that has haunted her for years.

“We’re excited to partner again with Victoria Rowell, Jami McCoy-Lankford and Camara Davis, a phenomenal dream team, to tell this story,” said TV One’s Executive Producer Jason Ryan. “Our TV One audience will enjoy all of the plot’s twists and turns in this film.” The collaboration with Rowell continues a longstanding partnership with the Emmy Award-Winning director and actress, who also directed TV One’s original film, “Stranger Next Door”.

MONTROSS: BLOOD RULES CAST

• Dawn Halfkenny as Robyn Montross

• Richard Brooks as Cordell “Dell” Montross, Sr.

• Dwayne Boyd as CJ “Jackie” Montross

• Sheléa Frazier as Nia Montross

• Victoria Rowell as Elaine Montross

• Renelle Nicole as Monty

• Jon Eyez as Teddy

• Leslie Black as Sedi

• Kamel Goffin as Travis

MONTROSS: BLOOD RULES is directed by Victoria Rowell and written by Camara Davis. The film is produced for TV One by Jami McCoy-Lankford (Hillionaire Productions). Austyn Biggers is the SVP of Programming and Jason Ryan is the Executive Producer in Charge of Production.

