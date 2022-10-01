<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

*Antonio Brown is making headlines once again … and not for good reasons. A new video that has been circulating online and obtained by the New York Post shows the former NFL player shoving his butt into a woman’s face and exposing himself while in a pool in Dubai.

In the wild clip, the woman appears to laugh the uncomfortable moment off but quickly swims away after being dunked by the athlete. The clip then jumps to Brown who appears to lift his manhood out of the water while whipping it in different directions. Other vacationers watched along as it all went down.

Two eyewitnesses told The Post that Brown allegedly flaunted his private parts several times after the recording ended, and allegedly asked the woman: “You want it?” The sources said the woman was visibly upset and was later yelling at hotel staff about the incident.

It was said that Brown was reportedly asked to leave the hotel shortly after the incident. To make matters worse, the hotel had reportedly received earlier complaints from other guests about Brown’s antics, the source said. The complaints included Brown allegedly ignoring the United Arab Emirates dress-code customs by flaunting his chest to guests inside the hotel, and allegedly smoking what they believe smelled was weed in his room, which would violate the country’s law.

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: Tyler Perry Has Finally Given a Detailed Response to Spike Lee’s ‘Madea’ Criticism | VIDEO

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HOLLYWOOD UNLOCKED (@hollywoodunlocked)

Wait. There’s more …

The NY Post’s report goes on to quote sources saying the woman appeared visibly upset and was later spotted inside the hotel yelling and complaining to others about the incident.

A rep for the hotel declined to speak on the incident (which happen on May 14 of this year) and refused to reveal the woman’s identity.

Brown was asked to leave the hotel shortly after the incident, according to a hotel staffer who requested anonymity. The hotel had also received earlier complaints from other guests about Brown’s antics, the source said.

The complaints included Brown allegedly snubbing United Arab Emirates dress-code customs by flaunting his bare chest to guests inside the hotel, and smoking what they believe smelled like marijuana in his room, which would violate the country’s law.

Brown, now an aspiring rap artist, was in the United Arab Emirates to see his buddy, former boxing champ Floyd Mayweather Jr., fight an exhibition in Abu Dhabi and perform as the boxer walked into the ring.

Read/learn MORE and see uncensored video and pics at the NY Post