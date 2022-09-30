Freddie Lee Trone: 3rd Suspect in PnB Rock Murder Case Arrested in Las Vegas | VIDEO

*They got him. We’re talking about the man wanted in the Sept. 12 murder of rapper PnB Rock. The man, Freddie Lee Trone, was arrested in Las Vegas on Thursday, according to authorities.

Trone, 40, was taken into custody by an FBI-led fugitive task force at about 1pm, a spokesperson with the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed.

Trone, who ran, but couldn’t hide, was charged with one count of murder, 2 counts of second-degree robbery, and one count of conspiracy to commit robbery, the LA District Attorney’s Office confirmed.

As we reported earlier, Trone’s 17-year-old son was arrested Tuesday and was also charged with murder and conspiracy to commit armed robbery. He’s said to be the one who actually killed rapper PnB Rock.

Shauntel Trone, 38 was also arrested on Tuesday. She is the teen’s stepmother and is charged with one count of being an accessory after the fact. She pleaded not guilty at her arraignment on Thursday.

The teenager made an initial appearance in juvenile court and was ordered to return to court next month. He is being held in the juvenile jail without bond.

PnB Rock was eating lunch with his girlfriend, Stephanie, at a Los Angeles Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles restaurant when the teen approached their table and demanded his custom jewelry.

Words were exchanged and a scuffle ensued. The teen allegedly shot Rock multiple times in the upper torso and robbed him of several gold and diamond chains. Rock was pronounced dead at a hospital. He was 30.

Freddie Lee Trone is believed to be the getaway driver. He was released from jail about a month before the shooting. Police say both father and son are members of the 87 Gangster Crips street gang.

Rock was allegedly killed because he failed to “check in” with gang members who control the territory around the restaurant.

