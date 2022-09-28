Suspected 17-Yr-Old Killer of PnB Rock CAUGHT! – The Father (Freddie Trone) Sought by LAPD | Video

*We’ve got some bottom line regarding the arrest of the men responsible for the slaying of rapper PNB Rock.

Law enforcement sources say the 17-year-old son of Freddie Lee Trone has been arrested in connection to the shooting. TMZ is reporting that the son was the shooter, and Freddie drove the getaway car.

Sources also say the father and son duo were already in the restaurant’s parking lot when PnB arrived. That fact removes the possibility that PnB was targeted because of the social media post from his GF showing they were eating at Roscoe’s Chicken ‘N Waffles in South LA. The site says they were informed that after the murder, the suspects burned the getaway vehicle.

Here’s what was reported earlier … The Los Angeles Police Department has revealed the identity and photo of the suspect in the gruesome shooting of rapper #PnBRock.

Freddie Lee Trone is wanted by the police in connection to PnB’s murder. Trone is still on the loose, and the LAPD believes he is armed and dangerous.

Police have issued a photo of Trone but haven’t indicated whether he’s the sole person wanted in the case. After PnB was robbed and subsequently shot and killed, authorities say a getaway car was waiting outside the L.A. Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles.

The assailant fled with numerous gold and diamond chains that the Philadelphia rapper wore while dining with his girlfriend.

Police are asking the public to call 911 if they see Trone or have any information on his movements.