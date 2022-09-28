Wednesday, September 28, 2022
HomeCrime
Crime

Suspected 17-Yr-Old Killer of PnB Rock CAUGHT! – The Father (Freddie Trone) Sought by LAPD | Video

By Fisher Jack
0

*We’ve got some bottom line regarding the arrest of the men responsible for the slaying of rapper PNB Rock.

Law enforcement sources say the 17-year-old son of Freddie Lee Trone has been arrested in connection to the shooting. TMZ is reporting that the son was the shooter, and Freddie drove the getaway car.

Sources also say the father and son duo were already in the restaurant’s parking lot when PnB arrived. That fact removes the possibility that PnB was targeted because of the social media post from his GF showing they were eating at Roscoe’s Chicken ‘N Waffles in South LA. The site says they were informed that after the murder, the suspects burned the getaway vehicle.

Here’s what was reported earlier … The Los Angeles Police Department has revealed the identity and photo of the suspect in the gruesome shooting of rapper #PnBRock.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Cheating Husband Takes Uber to Mistress, Driver Drops Them Off At His Wife’s House | Video

Freddie Trone (PnB Rock inset)
Freddie Trone (PnB Rock inset)

Freddie Lee Trone is wanted by the police in connection to PnB’s murder. Trone is still on the loose, and the LAPD believes he is armed and dangerous.

Police have issued a photo of Trone but haven’t indicated whether he’s the sole person wanted in the case. After PnB was robbed and subsequently shot and killed, authorities say a getaway car was waiting outside the L.A. Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles.

The assailant fled with numerous gold and diamond chains that the Philadelphia rapper wore while dining with his girlfriend.

Police are asking the public to call 911 if they see Trone or have any information on his movements.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by the Jasmine BRAND (@thejasminebrand)

Previous articleAwww Nutbush! Tina Turner Highway Happened 20 Years Ago Today – EUR Video Throwback
Next articleHurricane Ian’s ‘Extremely Dangerous’ Eyewall – Near Category FIVE Strength – Moving Ashore | WATCHLive
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO