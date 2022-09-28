Cheating Husband Takes Uber to Mistress, Driver Drops Them Off At His Wife’s House | Video

*An Uber driver has gone viral on TikTok after posting a video of her explaining that she kicked a cheating husband and his mistress out of her car.

It gets better — the driver dropped the couple off at the man’s home, where his wife and kids were waiting.

In the video, Texas-based TikToker @perfectly_unbroken, a.k.a. Roni, explained that she picked up a man at his home and as he was leaving, his wife and kids kissed him goodbye.

When he got in Roni’s car, he told her that he had added another stop to the trip. At the new destination, a woman got into the car with some light luggage.

“I’m so glad you finally got away from your damn wife,” the alleged mistress said to the man, before they had a passionate kiss, according to Roni.

“I’m tired of you putting me off. When are you gonna leave?” the mistress said, to which the man said that there were “things to take care of” and noted that they should “talk about this later.”

“Keep in mind I was about five miles from his house,” Roni said in the video. She was so disgusted to have a cheater in her car that she decided to end the ride and drop them both off at the home shares with his wife and kids.

“Pull some s–t like that in my car and you’re gonna get done like that. Be better people. Do better in life,” Roni said, noting “things didn’t turn out so well for him.”

Roni explained that she left the man and his mistress standing on his lawn when his family came outside to see them.

“This is my car. I work for myself. I am an independent contractor. If I choose to end your ride, it’s my choice. Uber’s not gonna fire me, Uber’s not gonna ban me, Uber’s not gonna get rid of me. If you are doing something crappy in my car, I have the right to handle it however I see fit,” Roni explained.

Roni’s video has gained 7.9 million views.