Wednesday, September 28, 2022
HomeNews
News

Black Texas Mother Awarded $150K After Violent Arrest Caught on Camera

By Ny MaGee
0

The Lookout: Four California Criminal Justice Reform Laws That Took Effect This Year
The Lookout: Four California Criminal Justice Reform Laws That Took Effect This Year

*The Texas mother who was violently arrested in 2016 by a police officer after reporting her child in danger, has been awarded $150,000 after a lengthy legal battle with the city.

Here’s the backstory…we reported previously that Jacqueline Craig was violently arrested in 2016 after she called the police on her neighbor who choked her son for littering. The responding officer arrested her and blamed the boy for provoking the man’s response.

A family member, Porsha Craver, recorded the entire incident and posted it on Facebook. In the footage, Jacqueline tells the responding officer, “My daughter and son came home, saying that this man grabbed him and choked him. I came around here and asked him. I said, ‘Why did you put your hands on my son?’ He said, ‘Oh, he threw some paper and I told him to pick it up.’ He said he defied him and that’s why he did it…you don’t have the right to choke somebody’s son. My son is 7 years old, you don’t have the right to grab him and choke him.”

The officer did not question the man. Instead, he told Craig: “Why don’t you teach your son not to litter?”

OTHER NEWS: TX Cop Suspended for Arrest of Mother & Daughter Who Called Police on Neighbor

Craig replied: “He can’t prove to me that he did or didn’t, but it doesn’t matter. That doesn’t give him the right to put his hands on him.”

“Why not?” the cop asked.

Craig’s daughter stepped in between the two to prevent her mom from going off, and that’s when the officer lost it. The cop pushes the daughter away and pins the mother down on the ground. He then takes out his Taser and points it toward Craig and her daughter before handcuffing them both and taking them into custody.

Craig’s arrest went viral with many calling for the arresting officer, William Martin, and former Fort Worth Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald to be fired. Craig took legal action, accusing Martin of using excessive force. The lawsuit also called out lawmakers in Fort Worth for trying to protect the officers. 

Following the arrest, all charges against Craig and her daughter were reportedly dropped. Fitzgerald was fired as police chief in May 2019 while Martin received a 10-day suspension.

After a lengthy legal battle, Fort Worth city officials reached a settlement with Craig on Friday and awarded her $150,000, NBC News reports. However, the city council must give final approval, a process that will take place in October.

Previous articleMarlyne Barrett: ‘Chicago Med’ Star Diagnosed with 2 Kinds of Cancer | VIDEO
Next articleThe Grammys Are Considering Adding An Afrobeats Category | WATCH
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO