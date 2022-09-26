Letitia Wright Opens Up about Not Getting to say Goodbye to Chadwick Boseman on ‘Tamron Hall’ | WATCH

*On the Monday, September 26 edition of “Tamron Hall,” award-winning actress Letitia Wright makes her daytime debut, discussing her life-changing role in “Black Panther” and the important message in her new film “The Silent Twins.”

Wright opened up about the loss of her co-star and friend Chadwick Boseman and shared how she felt his presence during production on the hit film’s sequel.

Kitt Shapiro, daughter of the legendary actress/musician Eartha Kitt, later joined the show to discuss her viral TikTok in which she addressed those questioning her racial identity and whether or not she was Eartha’s biological daughter.

While sharing exclusive photos from the family’s personal photo album, Kitt also shared details from her memoir, Eartha & Kitt: A Daughter’s Love Story in Black and White, a tribute to her late mother.

Letitia Wright on feeling Chadwick Boseman’s spirit while filming the ‘Black Panther’ sequel:

“As you guys know, ‘Black Panther’ is a blessing to my life. ‘Shuri’ is a blessing, not only to me, but to the world and to so many Black young girls and I always promised God if I stepped back into acting I would do projects that felt honorable and as a kid I always wanted to inspire – when I saw Keke Palmer – I wanted to inspire the world the way Keke Palmer inspired me and ‘Shuri’ was the first time I got to do that on a massive scale right? So when this unfortunate event happened [getting injured on set] and I had to take about three months out, I went back home and my mom received me with tears in her eyes and I just had to sit with myself and decide ‘how are you going to bounce back from this? How are you going to get back on the set to fulfill your purpose that God blessed you with?’ And I could hear my brother [Chadwick Boseman] just tell me that I could do it. I didn’t feel like I could do it. I didn’t feel like I could go back. Tamron jumps in to say, “so you heard Chadwick say ‘ you can do this?’ “Yeah, and in those moments I admired his journey even more because he dealt with something that we didn’t know about until he passed away and you know, I’m trying to contain it, but I never got to say goodbye to my brother [Boseman] so just going through that situation, it was another opportunity for leadership and strength to come out and just for him to be such a leader at a time when he was facing so much and I just felt like once I got the healing I needed and I went back, I finished stronger.”

Letitia Wright on why she only chooses acting roles that speak to her spirit:

“It was my desire to be accepted but I wasn’t fully fulfilled in who I was. I saw the actors and I saw the fame and I saw the notoriety and I wanted that but I wasn’t fulfilled within who God made me to be. I doubted myself every day. When I booked a job, I couldn’t enjoy that job because I was thinking of the next thing I wanted and I wasn’t in a place of gratitude and I wasn’t in a place of receiving exactly what God had for me so it started to play on my mental health and it was that decision that I made in Toronto – I had a film out there at the Toronto Film Festival– I thought that things were going well and I heard this small quiet voice telling me that I was going to take a step back from acting and I thought, this voice was crazy and I did, I took a step back and it was one of the bravest things I ever had to do because I got so many people telling me something was wrong. I had agents at the time emailing me like – ‘are you ok? Do you need money? What’s going on?’ But they couldn’t understand that in order to feel fulfilled I needed to take a step back and it was what I did.”

Kitt Shapiro’s reaction to speculation that she’s not Eartha Kitt’s biological daughter:

“Well it wasn’t really until social media became a thing. So, it’s after my mother passed. I had somebody on, it must have been on Facebook, or it was a response to a blog, I have a blog and it was in response to ‘you can’t possibly be her biological child. She obviously lied to you her entire life. And you were clearly adopted.’ To which my response was, ‘when do you think a Black woman could have adopted a white baby? First of all, I don’t care how famous she was.’” Tamron jumps in, “They weren’t exactly doing that back then” to which Shapiro responded, “Not in 1961, certainly not, and second of all, my father was this little white pasty, you know Irish, German-Irish as you can get, and I think what I wanted to say when I ended up posting and this was the first time I actually spoke publicly to it and, and I reposted this person, not because I really wanted to people say, ‘Oh, don’t worry, you are…’ you know, to pat me on the back but to really realize that this conversation happens, you know, a lot. You know, whether it happens to somebody blatantly or it happens when they walk away, behind their back.” Tamron joined in, “I’ve said, listen, my son is of mixed race. He has fair skin. He has curly hair, and he’s been on the planet with me for three years, but of course I’ve encountered where people say ‘XYZ’ that and I had braced myself for it when he was born and full disclosure, the first thing I said was ‘God, please let his hair be curly’ because I didn’t want him to deal with it.”

Kitt Shapiro on being criticized for not being “Black enough:”

“It’s amazing, I mean people hide behind, as we all know, we’ve all been victims of some type of trolling or nastiness online and people, they just assume that because you don’t, as I mentioned in the TikTok, look the way they think you should look, then you can’t possibly be who you say you are. Now, my mother only had one child, and this is what she got. And she actually loved the fact that I was this, this mutt. She said she would say to me, ’you either break every rule or you fill every quota.’ She said, ’You are a walking United Nation.’ And I truly think that, you know, she was proud. She was proud to be the parent of somebody that couldn’t be easily identified, because she herself had been so stereotyped and so pigeon holed because of her skin color obviously. I am not to the other extreme sometimes, you know, criticized because I’m not Black enough and I can’t help the way that I was born.”

