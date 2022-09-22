Will Smith’s Post Slap Film Comeback is Sci-fi Thriller ‘Brilliance’ – He’s Producing/Starring

*Will Smith appears to be making a return to acting nearly six months after infamously slapping #ChrisRock onstage at the 94th #AcademyAwards.

According to reports, actor Will Smith, 53, is being eyed to star in filmmaker Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy’s feature directorial debut, “Brilliance,” with #Paramount Pictures.

The film has been described as a “passion project” for Will Smith, who will also produce the project with his longtime collaborator, director Akiva Goldsman, who wrote the script. The two did a number of Smith-starring features together, such as “I, Robot” (2004), “I Am Legend” (2007), and “Hancock” (2008).

Despite Smith landing his first major movie role and potentially making a comeback since the Oscars incident, a source said Smith “hasn’t committed” to starring in the film as of yet.

“Brilliance” was adapted from the novel of the same name by author Marcus Sakey, who is also listed as one of the film’s producers. It centers on 1% of the human population that, since 1980, have been born with extraordinary abilities.

The plan is for Smith to portray the film’s protagonist, federal agent Nick Cooper who works for the Department of Analysis and Response.

His job is to track down and use his abilities to terminate criminal abnormals who use their gifts for ill.

Smith has been making a slow return to Hollywood since slapping comedian and actor Chris Rock, 57, at the Oscars in March.

As you may already know, Smith walked onstage during the live ceremony and assaulted the comedian after he made a bald joke about his wife #JadaPinkettSmith, who shaved her head because she has #alopecia… Full story on #thejasminebrand.com