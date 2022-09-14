Fat Joe Claps Back on BET Hosting Controversy: ‘Its Always Been About Black and Brown Unity’ | EUR Exclusive

*Fat Joe says it has been a dream of his for decades to host this year’s BET Hip Hop Awards. “It finally happened and I am so honored and excited,” he tells iHeart Radio personality and EURweb Spotlight host Jazmyn ‘Jaz’ Summers. But there’s a little heat in the streets over the fact that the Bronx native is Latino.

The 52-year-old rapper has been in the game since 1993. He formed the iconic Terror Squad, sparked Remy Ma‘s career and is known for hits like “All The Way Up” and “Lean Back.” The Bronx is often credited for the birth of hip hop and Fat Joe says he reps the Bronx hard.

But some hip-hop heads are shading BET and Fat Joe.

“All these Black people you could of chose to host the bet awards but someone in the room said let’s get fat joe to host lmao wtf,” wrote another social media user. “That’s not our guy we want hosting the bet hip hop awards.”

Last night Fat Joe clapped back.

“As far as me, it’s always been about Black and Brown unity. As soon as we realize that we all are one, that’s when we’ll become stronger in numbers. So when you hear Big Pun‘s first single “Boricua Morena,” we been steady preaching this Black and Brown unity. Support Black-owned businesses, and Brown-owned businesses. Support your kids. Support your people out there.

He added: “Go out there and influence them. Go out there and inspire them because our people – Black and Brown together – need that little push.”

Fat Joe is winning these days. Following his guest hosting of the “Wendy Williams Show,” he is now slated to host the pilot of an interview series with celebrities and high-profile guests executive produced by Sean “Diddy” Combs’ Revolt Studios and LeBron James’ SpringHill.

“We’re about to create the biggest and most culturally-relevant series on television,” Fat Joe said in a press release. You have a dream team that is guaranteed to produce TV gold. Hosting a show has always been a dream of mine and I’m thankful for everyone who helped make it a reality. I promise you that we’re going to push the envelope, deliver compelling interviews and provide pure entertainment. “

Last night Fat Joe toasted Ari Melber host of MSNBC’S “The Beat’s” 5th anniversary as MSNBC’s number one show at a star-studded event that brought together progressive pundits, prominent political junkies, community activists and celebrities. Yours truly, Jazmyn ‘Jaz’ Summers was one of the few press in the building.

Ari Melber is known as a hip hop head and was almost persuaded to spit some bars on the stage but ultimately he let the rappers only perform joking, “I have a mix tape. It’s on 6pm every week on MSNBC.” Ari had a beautiful African American model on his arm who he has been seen with for the past year.

Along with Fat Joe, the event attracted actor and fashionista Billy Porter, popular New York rapper Dave East, rapper Rich Homie Quan, the new “Sherri Shepherd Show” DJs Suss One and Marco, astrophysicist Neil Degrasse Tyson, MSNBC President Rashida Jones, the first African American woman TV network president, comedian Chuck Nice, radio host Angela Yee, UGK rapper Bun B and many others.

Fat Joe, the legendary Havoc of Mobb Deep who is slated for a BET award, and Funk legend George Clinton took the stage and hyped up the crowd. Check out some of the photos:

“I’m here with the legend George Clinton, just soaking up the greatness. You know what I’m saying? And so, it’s an honor to be with him. I’ll see you at the BET Awards” said Fat Joe.

Interview/article by Jazmyn Summers. Follow her @jaztalk1 on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook. And please don’t forget to subscribe to Jazmyn Summers’ YouTube.