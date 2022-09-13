Pharrell Williams Launches New Creative Agency Mighty Dream

*Pharrell Williams recently announced the launch of his new creative advocacy agency Mighty Dream.

Williams, Adweek’s 2022 Brand Visionary, will serve as co-chair of the company that he co-founded with Lisa Osborne Ross, CEO of Edelman U.S. The agency, comprised of only Black and brown creatives, “will exclusively develop products and creative solutions that solve some of the societal challenges that have impacted marginalized communities,” per Ad Week.

“It is probably the most important thing I’ve done in my 30-something-year career,” Ross told Adweek. “As a woman and as a woman of color in my role and in this industry, it’s my very firm belief that businesses have not only the opportunity but also the responsibility to drive change.”

Todd Triplett, TikTok’s head of Creative Lab, has been tapped as Mighty Dream’s executive creative director, according to the AdWeek report.

READ MORE: Pharrell Williams Admits His Hit Song ‘Happy’ Annoys Him

“I couldn’t be more excited to join the Mighty Dream team,” Triplett said in an exclusive statement to the outlet. “The opportunity to work with a personal hero and arguably this generation’s greatest creative mind, Pharrell Williams, and Edelman, one of the most storied and respected agencies worldwide, was more than enough to inspire me to drop everything and be a part of history.”

“If someone asks me what inspires me, I always say, ‘That which is missing.’ It’s the clearest path to being additive to society and finding new solutions for real problems,” said Williams during Brandweek in conversation with Adweek creative and inclusion editor Shannon Miller. “Mighty Dream aims to create what’s missing: in creativity, in advocacy, in society.”

Ross said Mighty Dream “is literally designed to look at the issues that are affecting communities of color—Black people in particular—and what can brands do to address those societal issues.”