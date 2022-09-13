Zendaya and Sheryl Lee Ralph Make History at Emmys: Full List of Winners

*The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards were presented Monday live from Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater, where Lizzo, Zendaya and Sheryl Lee Ralph all took home trophies.

The biggest awards went to “The White Lotus,” “Ted Lasso” and “Succession,” which had the most nominations with 25. The series took home awards for best drama and writing for a drama series, while “The White Lotus” won for best limited series, best writing and best directing.

Sheryl Lee Ralph made history as the second ever Black woman to win the Emmy award for best Supporting Actress in a Comedy. Ralph scooped up the coveted trophy for her role in “Abbott Elementary”.

Zendaya also made history when she bagged her second lead actress award for the hit HBO series “Euphoria”.

“Thank you to the incredible, incredible cast and crew of Euphoria for making such a safe space to make this very difficult show,” Zendaya said during her acceptance speech, Glamour reports.

“I love you all so much. Thank you to the Academy. Thank you to my friends and family, some of which are here tonight. Thank you to Sam [Levinson] for sharing Rue with me,” the actress continued.

“Thank you for believing in me even in moments where I didn’t believe in myself and then lastly, I just want to say you know, my greatest wish for Euphoria was that it could help heal people. I just want to say thank you to everyone who has shared their story with me. I want you to know that anyone who has loved a Rue or feels like they are a Rue, I want you to know I’m so grateful for your stories and I carry them with me, and I carry them with her,” she said.

Watch some of the award show highlights via the YouTube clip above. Below is the full list of Emmy winners via The New York Times:

Best Comedy

“Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+)

Best Drama

“Succession” (HBO)

Best Limited Series

“The White Lotus” (HBO)

Best Actress, Comedy

Jean Smart, “Hacks”

Best Actor, Comedy

Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”

Best Actress, Drama

Zendaya, “Euphoria”

Best Actor, Drama

Lee Jung-jae, “Squid Game”

Best Actress, Limited Series or TV Movie

Amanda Seyfried, “The Dropout”

Best Actor, Limited Series or TV Movie

Michael Keaton, “Dopesick”

Supporting Actress, Comedy

Sheryl Lee Ralph, “Abbott Elementary”

Supporting Actor, Comedy

Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso”

Supporting Actress, Drama

Julia Garner, “Ozark”

Supporting Actor, Drama

Matthew Macfadyen, “Succession”

Supporting Actress, Limited Series or a Movie

Jennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus”

Supporting Actor, Limited Series or Movie

Murray Bartlett, “The White Lotus”

Variety Talk Series

“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver”

Variety Sketch Series

“Saturday Night Live”

Reality Competition Program

“Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls”

Writing for a Comedy Series

Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary” (“Pilot”)

Writing for a Drama Series

Jesse Armstrong, “Succession” (“All the Bells Say”)

Writing for a Limited Series, Movie or Drama Special

Mike White, “The White Lotus”

Directing for a Comedy Series

MJ Delaney, “Ted Lasso” (“No Weddings and a Funeral”)

Directing for a Drama Series

Hwang Dong-hyuk, “Squid Game” (“Red Light, Green Light”)

Directing for a Limited Series or Movie

Mike White, “The White Lotus”

Documentary Or Nonfiction Series

“The Beatles: Get Back” (Disney+)

Documentary Or Nonfiction Special

“George Carlin’s American Dream” (HBO)

Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series

“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” (HBO)

Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special

“Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel”

Outstanding Variety Special, Pre-Recorded

“Adele One Night Only” (CBS)

Outstanding Variety Special (Live)

“The Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show” (NBC)