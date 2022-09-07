Missouri Woman Charged with Murdering Husband After Claiming Intruder Shot Him

*A Missouri woman has been charged in connection to the fatal shooting of her husband after claiming an intruder broke into their home and shot him.

According to a police report obtained by KMBC, Melanie Biggins, 40, of Kansas City claimed she and the victim, Etienne L McEwan, were asleep in bed when she heard a gunshot. The woman claims that when she sat up, there was blood on her arm and when she turned on a light, she saw her hubby had been shot in his chin.

According to the Kansas City Police Department, two witnesses claim Biggins was sitting on a couch downstairs after the gunshot went off. They described her as looking as if she “had seen a ghost,” according to KMBC.

Biggins allegedly told law enforcement that after realizing her husband had been shot, she went downstairs and saw the front door was open but did not see the gunman. When police arrived at the home, after she called and reported the shooting, they found Biggins performing CPR on her husband.

KCTV reports that police discovered a pillow and blanket at the home that each had a bullet hole. There was a purple and black .38 Special handgun found underneath a bunk bed in an adjacent room, as well as a .38 Special case found in a closet.

While speaking with police, Biggins reportedly confessed to having an affair and wanting to end her nine-year marriage but couldn’t afford a divorce.

McEwan was fatally shot in the back of his head and investigators initially suspected foul play before confirming his death was a homicide, per Kansas City’s Fox 4.

Biggins “has been charged in the fatal shooting on Wednesday of her husband who was shot in his bed,” the Jackson Prosecutor’s Office announced in a release on Friday, PEOPLE reports.

She had been charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action.