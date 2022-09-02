The Shame! Shaq ‘Embarrassed’ He Couldn’t Help His Son Write a Resumé: ‘I Never Had a Real Job’

*It looks like Shaquille O’Neal was very honest as he shared his experience trying to help his son write a resumé, noting that he had to call someone to aid in the task.

The former pro baller detailed his embarrassment in a recent interview as he admitted, “I am grateful because I realize that the position I am in, in life, is a lucky position. I never had a real job in my life.“

Shaq went on to acknowledge, “When I was trying to help my son fill out a resume, I had to call somebody … I couldn’t do it … I was embarrassed.”

If you’re unaware, Shaq has five children, four of whom he shares with his former wife, Shaunie O’Neal, while he shares his other child with his ex-girlfriend, Arnetta Yardbourgh.

Even though as Shaq admits, he’s never had a “real job,” according to ESPN, O’Neal earned his master’s degree in business administration from the University of Phoenix online.

The four-time NBA champion, who has been the face of major brands like Pepsi, Icy Hot, and Reebok, explained that while he is heavily involved with every project he works on, he’s confident with the team he has in place to manage the business side of his brand, reports People.

“The reason why I did that is because I always like to be in charge, but I let other people speak for me, my agents … they think I’m just this dumb jock who has no inclination of what business is. It would just drive me crazy.”

O’Neal is getting ready to return as an analyst for NBA on TNT this season. In fact, the Laker legend revealed he’d be interested in purchasing the NBA team that drafted him in 1992.

“This message goes out to the DeVos family, if you’re ready to sell Orlando Magic, sell it to somebody who’s gonna take it to the next level, that’s us,” O’Neal, 50, said on The Big Podcast in June.

He added: “Listen, we still run that franchise [Magic]. If they wanna sell it to us, DeVos family, we’re ready to go right now,” he said, speaking on behalf of himself and former Magic player Dennis Scott, who also appeared on the podcast episode.