Thursday, September 1, 2022
‘Waka & Tammy: What the Flocka’ Exclusive Clip: ‘Parenting Discussions Heat Up! | Watch

By Ny MaGee
Tammy and Waka Flocka
Tammy Rivera and Waka Flocka

*We have an exclusive clip from season 3 of WE tv’s “What The Flocka: Waka & Tammy,” set to air Thursday (Sept. 1) at 9pm ET/PT.

Per press release, in season 3, Waka and Tammy have gone their separate ways and are both determined to build a new and happy life without the other. Daughter, Charlie, the glue that keeps the family together, puts on a brave face but struggles with life amid all these changes.

In our clip from this week’s episode, Waka and Tammy have a co-parenting facetime discussion. The conversation heats up when Tammy presses Waka about teaching Charlie to drive.

Watch the moment via the clip below.

READ MORE: Exclusive Clip: ‘Waka & Tammy: What The Flocka’ – Are Tammy & Waka Hiding Something? | Watch

Here’s more about this season of “Waka & Tammy” via the network’s press release: 

Everyone’s favorite hip-hop power couple Waka and Tammy are back, navigating divorce, co-parenting and new life changes this season on “Waka & Tammy: What the Flocka.”

Waka and Tammy have gone their separate ways and are both determined to build a new and happy life without the other, in season 3. Daughter, Charlie, the glue that keeps the family together, puts on a brave face but struggles with life amid all these changes. 

Tune in to “Waka & Tammy: What the Flocka” Thursdays at 9pm on WE tv, with new episodes available on popular AMC streaming service ALLBLK, every Monday, following its premiere on WE tv.

Watch the super teaser for season 3 below. 

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

