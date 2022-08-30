Tuesday, August 30, 2022
Keith O’Derek Has Video/Interviews from the 19th Annual Gardena Jazz Festival | WATCH

By Fisher Jack
*EUR associate and filmmaker Keith O’Derek captured KNBC News’ Beverly White, California State Senator and Gardena Jazz Festival Co-Founder Steven Bradford, Soul Train Alum Dancers and Super Group Jazz Funk Soul gettin’ funky at the 19th Annual Gardena Jazz Festival on Sunday, August 28th, 2022.

Who: Jazz Funk Soul (Super Group) featuring Jeff Lorber (Keyboards), Everette Harp (Sax), and Paul Jackson, Jr. (Guitar) and More.

What: 19th Annual Gardena Jazz Festival

When: Sunday – August 28th, 2022

Where: City of Gardena, CA – Rowley Park

