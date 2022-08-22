Dennis Rodman to Travel to Russia to Seek Release of Brittney Griner

*Dennis Rodman claims he will travel to Russia and seek the release of WNBA star Brittney Griner after she was sentenced to nine years in prison on drug smuggling charges.

“I got permission to go to Russia to help that girl,” Rodman said during an interview in Washington, D.C., as reported by NBC News. “I’m trying to go this week.”

“I know Putin too well,” Rodman added.

Rodman met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in 2014 to speak about sports, PEOPLE reports. At the time, he called Putin a “cool guy.”

“They don’t know about American basketball, American football. I went over there to represent America as far as basketball is concerned,” Rodman told Fox Business, adding, “I’m not a politician, I’m just a basketball ambassador. That’s it.”

Griner faced up to 10 years in jail for the drug possession charge. As reported by CNN, prior to sentencing earlier this month, the two-time Olympic gold medalist apologized to the court and asked for leniency.

“I never meant to hurt anybody, I never meant to put in jeopardy the Russian population, I never meant to break any laws here,” Griner said in the Khimki city courthouse, near Moscow. “I made an honest mistake and I hope that in your ruling that it doesn’t end my life here. I know everybody keeps talking about political pawn and politics, but I hope that that is far from this courtroom.

“I want to say again that I had no intent on breaking any Russian laws. I had no intent. I did not conspire or plan to commit this crime,” she added.

President Joe Biden also reacted immediately after the verdict, saying: “Russia is wrongfully detaining Brittney. It’s unacceptable, and I call on Russia to release her immediately so she can be with her wife, loved ones, friends, and teammates.”

Biden said the White House will pursue “every possible avenue” to bring Griner home.