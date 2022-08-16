Tiffany Haddish Paid Off Her House Using ‘Girls Trip’ Paycheck

*Tiffany Haddish has revealed in her new Cosmopolitan cover story that she used her $80,000 “Girls Trip” paycheck to pay off her house.

Haddish purchased the home after the first season of “The Carmichael Show,” Variety reports. She made the move out of fear of being homeless again.

“I started trying to figure out how to create generational wealth. The fastest way to do it and the first way you should go about doing it is buy some land,” Haddish said (via IndieWire). “So before we even got into Season 2 of ‘The Carmichael Show,’ I bought a house. Everybody told me I should wait, but I didn’t care. I just knew I was going to have to always make enough money to take care of me and the house, and that’s what I did.”

Haddish continued, “Between that show’s next season, the ‘Keanu’ movie, and making sure I can live comfortably off of $500 a month, I was able to pay off half the house. The ‘Girls Trip’ check was the final check. People told me to spend it in other ways, but I used it to pay off the house because I was always afraid of being homeless again.”

“Now I have a surplus of money,” Haddish concluded. “But I’m still afraid of being poor again. Every movie I made, I would just buy another piece of land or a house.”

Elsewhere in her interview with cosmo, Haddish explained that she makes sure to ask for permission from people she wants to mock or poke fun at.

“If I can’t say it to your face, I shouldn’t be able to say it,” she said. “Period. That’s how I draw the line.”

She once asked Usher for permission to use him in a joke about herpes.

“I got this joke, ‘I curse you out with joy. I hope that you spread it. I hope you spread it like Usher spreads herpes.’ I have said that in front of Usher,” Haddish said, noting that Usher responded, “Your ass is crazy.”

The actress/comedian said she told him, “I said, ‘Yeah, well, there’s a rumor out there saying you got herpes. I don’t know if you do or don’t, but that sh*t is funny.’” And the R&B crooner agreed.