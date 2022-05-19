Tiffany Haddish Talks Dating, Wanting to Collabo with Beyoncé, and More on SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live | WATCH

*Tiffany Haddish appeared on SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live earlier this week to promote her new children’s book “Layla the Last Black Unicorn.”

While talking to SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen, Haddish discussed the guys in her DMs.

Andy Cohen: You and I have spoken before about DMs and that you are receptive to a guy reaching out to you on DMs. Is that still, are you, are you, are you still feeling that?

Tiffany Haddish: Not as much. I mean guys, some guys, when they send things that are like, you know, intriguing, it’s cool. I don’t like when they send the D pics, that are unsolicited. If I don’t ask to see it

Andy Cohen: You do not like an unsolicited dick pic.

Tiffany Haddish: Unsolicited dick pic, I’m cool. I’m not interested. I’m gonna probably block you or mute you, you know?

Andy Cohen: Right, that’s gonna be that.

Tiffany Haddish: But I was thinking so many unsolicited dick pics come through, maybe I’ll start a coffee table book. I don’t know.

Haddish also talking about her dream of collaborating with Beyoncé.

Andy Cohen: Yeah. You hinted recently that there could be something that you’re working on with Beyoncé. Is there anything that you can tell me about that?

Tiffany Haddish: I said it’s a dream of mine. I did not say, “Oh, I’m doing a song with Beyoncé.”

Andy Cohen: Oh. Oh.

Tiffany Haddish: I did not say that. I did not say that. I said it’s a dream. Now I gotta manifest, you know, trying to manifest that. We’ll see what happens.

Andy Cohen hosts SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live Mondays and Wednesdays at 10:00 am ET on his exclusive SiriusXM channel Radio Andy.

Andy Cohen: By the way, where is your Alexander McQueen dress, that, that you made so famous. You wore it to the Oscars, the MTV Movie Awards, hosting SNL, in People Magazine. Where is it now? And have you retired it?

Tiffany Haddish: It is in my closet and it is in a beautiful, clear plastic casing, if you will, just waiting for the next opportunity to be in these streets.

Andy Cohen: I, I love it. So you will wear it again?

Tiffany Haddish: Probably. I’m thinking I’ll wear it when I get married.

