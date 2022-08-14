Sunday, August 14, 2022
Ex-NFLer Aqib Talib’s Brother Yaquib Talib Wanted for Fatal Football Game Shooting | WATCH

By Fisher Jack
*Police are on the hunt for ex-NFL star Aqib Talib’s brother Yaqub Salik Talib, who’s been named as the suspect in the fatal shooting of a football coach on Saturday.

According to the Lancaster Police Department, a disagreement occurred between the coaching staff and an officiating crew at a youth football field at the Lancaster Community Park in Texas.

The disagreement quickly turned physical before multiple gunshots were heard being fired.

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital, according to police, where he was later pronounced dead.

Yaqub Talib (old mugshot)
Per the statement made by the LPD, “Upon arrival, officers were notified of a disagreement among coaching staff and the officiating crew,” the LPD release reads. “During the disagreement, the coaching staff was involved in a physical altercation and one of the individuals involved in the altercation discharged a firearm striking one adult male. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment where he was later pronounced dead.”

A warrant has been issued for Yaqub, who police (as of this report) are still looking for since last night’s incident. According to TMZ, Talib Aqib was also present at the scene of the shooting, with his attorney telling the publication that the athlete is “devastated” over the terrible loss of life.

“He would like to convey his condolences to the family of the victim and to everyone who witnessed this unfortunate tragedy.”

