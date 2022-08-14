Sunday, August 14, 2022
HomeRace/GenderPolice - Police Abuse
Crime

Kelly Goodlet: Ex-Louisville PD Detective Federally Charged in Breonna Taylor’s Death to Plead GUILTY

By Fisher Jack
0

*(CNN) — Former Louisville Metropolitan Police Department Detective Kelly Goodlett plans to plead guilty to a federal charge that was filed earlier this month by the Department of Justice in connection with the death of Breonna Taylor two years ago.

According to the Washington Post, Goodlett, attorney Brandon Marshall and a Justice Department attorney confirmed a plea agreement during a Friday online court hearing in the US District Court of the Western District of Kentucky with Magistrate Judge Regina S. Edwards.

Goodlett was charged with one count of conspiracy in connection to the Taylor case last week, according to court records.

Goodlett was charged with submitting a false affidavit to search Taylor’s home ahead of the police department’s raid and working with other Louisville officers to create a “false cover story in an attempt to escape responsibility for their roles in preparing the warrant affidavit that contained false information,” according to court documents released earlier this month.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Here’s Some Tips On What to Do If the Police Raid Your Home

Kelly Goodlett - Breonna Taylor
Kelly Goodlett – Breonna Taylor

She is scheduled to appear on August 22 at a hearing to discuss the plea. She was released on a $10,000 bond, according to a court document.

CNN has reached out to Marshall and the Justice Department for statements.

Taylor, a 26-year-old emergency room technician, was shot and killed in her apartment during a flawed forced-entry raid in the early hours of March 13, 2020.

Kelly Goodlett
Kelly Goodlett

Her death, along with that of other Black people at the hands of law enforcement — including George Floyd in Minnesota and Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia — sparked a summer of protests calling for police reform.

Three other current and former Louisville police officers involved in the deadly raid have been charged with civil rights violations and other counts, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced last week.

The charges are the first federal counts leveled against any of the officers involved in the botched raid. In addition to civil rights offenses, federal authorities charged the defendant with unlawful conspiracies, unconstitutional use of force and obstruction, Garland said.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Previous articleThe Pulse of Entertainment: Gospel’s Kim Person Riding the Wave of Success with ‘Journey’ Projects
Next articleDenise Dowse Has Died After Being in Coma Due to ‘A Virulent Form of Meningitis’ – She was 64
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO