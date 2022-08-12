Friday, August 12, 2022
Stellar Award Nominees Talk About the Evolution of Gospel Music | Watch EUR Exclusive

By L.Marie
(Photo Credit: Central City Productions)

*Did you catch the Stellar Awards last Sunday? If not, you missed a show!

Many gospel favorites hit the stage of the 37th annual Stellar Awards. Including Kirk Franklin, Maverick City Music, Tye Tribbett, Le’Andria Johnson and more!

Gospel music is one of the most influential genres of music but doesn’t often get the recognition it deserves. The Grammy’s recognized the genres but it’s not always a televised category. Of course we will celebrate our own! This year’s show was hosted by Jekalyn Carr and Kierra Sheard-Kelly.

During a press conference for the awards show, we spoke with some of the artists about gospel music and the importance of the elevation of gospel music. Just like any other form of music it has to keep up with the times to keep u with its audience.

READ MORE: 'Raising Kanan's' Patina Miller & MeKai Curtis On S2 Conflicts in the Family Business | EUR Exclusive WATCH

(Photo Credit: Central City Productions)

“I think that because in the church our message, and in gospel. There is more of a message than genre. I think sometimes we get attached to a particular sound. But I guess relearning that gospel message and that each sound is different and each sound is accepted,” said Naomi Raine. I agree with that statement because a lot of people get too caught up in radiation and forget that the purpose is to spread the message of the Lord’s gospel. All ages and demographics should be able to enjoy gospel music.

Pastor Mike Jr had a similar stance. But not only about spreading he message but spreading the message in the way you know how. And not letting the opinion of others hold you back.

Kirk Franklin
(Photo Credit: Central City Productions)

Many people told Pastor Mike Jr. that he was a preacher and shouldn’t be an artist. Well, he took home the Stellar Award for Artist of The Year. An accolade he wouldn’t have if he had listened to what others said about his choices.

“My whole goal is to keep lifting up God, if it’s through messages or messages with melodies. Just keep giving God glory, “ said Pastor Mike Jr.

If you missed this inspiring show, the Stellar Awards will re-air on Bounce TV on September 4th. Check out our exclusive coverage/interview with some of the nominees via the clip below.

Previous articleQuinta Brunson Inks Overall, Multiyear Deal with Warner Bros. TV
Next articleJamie Foxx Rises Again As Dad (Vampire Hunter) in Netflix’s Dreary ‘Day Shift’ | VIDEO
L.Marie

