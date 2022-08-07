Kenan Thompson Set to Receive Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame | VIDEO

*Kenan Thompson is set to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on August 11, 2022, according to a New York Daily News report. Last week, Ana Martinez, Hollywood Walk of Fame producer, praised the “Saturday Night Live” veteran’s contributions to the entertainment industry.

“Kenan Thompson is the voice of a generation,” Martinez explained. “From ‘Kenan and Kel’ to ‘Saturday Night Live,’ Kenan has been making folks laugh for nearly 30 years.” In celebration of his upcoming 20th anniversary on SNL, we thought it would be fitting to place Kenan’s star next to the star of the man who gave him his job, Lorne Michaels.”

Thompson started his music career in 1994 as a member of “All That, ” an all-kid sketch comedy series on Nickelodeon. Together with Kel Mitchell, he starred in a spinoff “Kenan and Kel” from 1996-2000.

He joined the cast of “Saturday Night Live” in 2003. He now holds the record as the longest-running cast member in the history of SNL. He recently completed his 19th season.

In 2021, Kenan received two Emmy Award nominations for his work on SNL: Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for SNL and Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for his NBC series “Kenan.”

In 2018 and 2020, he received two Emmy nominations in the supporting actor category for his work on SNL as well as an Emmy for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics in 2018 for the SNL song “Come Back, Barack.’

Thompson served as a judge for NBC’s comedy competition series “Bring the Funny.” Together with Mitchell, he executive produced Nickelodeon’s “All That” revival. He starred in “The Kenan Show” for two seasons.

He has also starred in films such as “Snakes on a Plane,” “Love Don’t Cost a Thing,” “Good Burger,” “D3: The Mighty Ducks,” “Heavyweights,” “D2: The Mighty Ducks,” and “Barbershop 2: Back in Business.”

The event of unveiling the star will be presided over by Lupita Sanchez Cornejo, chair of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce. Some notable personalities expected to attend include Leslie Jones and JB Smoove.