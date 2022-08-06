Patti Labelle on Assuming That Jazmine Sullivan Hated Her – Says It Hurt Her Feelings | WATCH

*Patti LaBelle recently had an interview with Drink Champs, during which she talked about how she previously assumed that singer Jazmine Sullivan, 35, hated her.

The 78-year-old said, “I thought Jazmine Sullivan hated me.” However, as reported by theJasmineBrand, she acknowledged that her assumptions about the singer were wrong. The lady further added, “Lemme say something. Last week, she made my heart pound, hard. She called me. The same gentleman, Marquese, who made this outfit and the outfit that I wore for Essence the last couple of weeks ago, he’s good friends with Jazmine. So he said ‘Jazmine and I always used to talk about ‘who’s coming to Patti LaBelle’s party first? You or me?'”

Patti continued: “So she’s always had this love for me but whenever I would see her, she’s shy and I would give her all these props and stuff and I’d say ‘baby girl don’t like me.’ My feelings were hurt until last week.”

She added: “When we talked on the phone she said ‘Patti LaBelle you’re my everything.’ She said ‘I love you so much I get shy when I’m around you.’ So you see how things are misunderstood in this business so ugly business and sometimes people wanna make us hate each other and say ‘oh, she doesn’t like her.'”

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: Kenya Moore Clarifies Her Comments on Fellow RHOA Cast Member Marlo Hampton’s Home Invasion | WATCH

View this post on Instagram A post shared by the Jasmine BRAND (@thejasminebrand)

Patti further revealed:

“Well, Jazmine and I are recording soon. You know, after 15 years I haven’t recorded. So I’m doing stuff with her and a bunch of other sweeties and I just wanted to clarify that for me, because I was holding this thing that she didn’t like me, she loves Patti LaBelle.”

Based on previous reports, Drink Champs released a trailer of the Godmother of Soul during their show, admitting that she may have said too much but it purified her soul. LaBelle said:

“I cleansed myself today on this show. I said a lot of things that I probably shouldn’t have, but I don’t care. I said it and I feel good about being here.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Drink Champs (@drinkchamps)

In other Patti LaBelle news, the legendary singer’s last studio album, “Bel Hommage,” was released in 2017. She has not recorded an R&B-style album in more than a decade, but she’s ready to return to the studio for some new music. She recently recorded a Tiny Desk Concert as part of NPR’s Black History Month series.

LaBelle also spoke about her relationship with Aretha Franklin, who died in 2018. NORE and DJ EFN asked about a supposed “snub” by Franklin to LaBelle at the Women of Soul concert at the White House in 2014.

The incident was captured on video and eventually gave way to a nearly endless supply of memes.

She explained that Franklin wasn’t feeling well during her appearance, but later called LaBelle to talk about business ventures and recording together. She also remarked that Franklin is and will always be her number one hero.

“I sang ‘Ain’t No Way’ (at the 1994 Kennedy Center Honors) because she wanted me to,” LaBelle said. “She loved me. It wasn’t love/hate, it was love, and when I’m not feeling well, you might get another side of Aretha. So that’s all it was.”