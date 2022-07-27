Barack Obama Shares His Summer 2022 Reading and Music Playlists

*Barack Obama has dropped his annual summer playlist and it features Beyoncé, British singer Harry Styles and Latin rapper Bad Bunny.

His list of 44 songs features a mix of pop, R&B, hip hop, and old-school tracks like Prince’s “Let’s Go Crazy,” “Dancing In The Dark” by Bruce Springsteen, and “Blue and Green” by Miles Davis, Deadline reports.

“Every year, I get excited to share my summer playlist because I learn about so many new artists from your replies—it’s an example of how music really can bring us all together,” Obama wrote in a Twitter post. “Here’s what I’ve been listening to this summer. What songs would you add?”

Check out the tweet of his full playlist below.

READ MORE: Michelle Obama Announces New Book ‘The Light We Carry’ Due This Fall

Every year, I get excited to share my summer playlist because I learn about so many new artists from your replies—it’s an example of how music really can bring us all together. Here’s what I’ve been listening to this summer. What songs would you add? pic.twitter.com/9OgPq0SRy4 — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) July 26, 2022

Per The Hill, Obama’s other music picks include D’Angelo’s “Spanish Joint,” Otis Redding’s “I’ve Been Loving You,” Wyclef Jean and Lauryn Hill’s “Guantanamera,” Rakim’s “When I B On Tha Mic,” and Aretha Franklin’s “Save Me.”

Obama also recently shared his summer reading list, which includes Lan Samantha Chang’s “The Family Chao,” Ezra Klein’s “Why We’re Polarized,” Yascha Mounk’s “The Great Experiment: Why Diverse Democracies Fall Apart and How They Can Endure,” Antoine Wilson’s “Mouth to Mouth,” Charmaine Wilkerson’s “Black Cake,” and Sports Illustrated writer Chris Herring’s bestselling book “Blood in the Garden: The Flagrant History of the 1990s New York Knicks.”

“I’ve read a couple of great books this year and wanted to share some of my favorites so far. What have you been reading this summer?” Obama wrote on Twitter. See his full book list below.

Check out Obama’s full list of his favorite books via the tweet below.