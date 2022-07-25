Monday, July 25, 2022
Oh Baby! Bre Tiesi Gives Birth to Nick Cannon’s 8th Child – It’s Boy!! | VIDEO

By Fisher Jack
If you haven’t heard, congratulations are in order for Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi who welcomed their first child together — a baby boy!

Bre took to her personal Instagram account on Monday afternoon (July 25) and revealed the news! She shared that the two had an all natural unmedicated home birth.

Bre called it “the most humbling / limit pushing yet awakening and completely empowering experience.”

She added: “This experience has changed me forever and I couldn’t of asked for a more amazing and supportive partner. Daddy showed the f up for us … I couldn’t of (sic) done it without you. 💙 I can’t believe he’s here 🤗.”

While this is the pair’s first child, this is Nick’s 8th overall.

Nick addressed the news in Tiesi’s comments … saying, “You never cease to amaze me!! Full of passion, drive, focus, brilliance and most importantly love!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

“Honored and privileged to experience this beautiful miracle with you! Thank you for the greatest gift any human can give to another. For this my love is forever indebted.”

Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi informed the world about the pregnancy back in January via a baby shower they were having a baby boy.

Ex-NFLer Johnny Manziel, who was married to Tiesi from 2018-2021, so far hasn’t spoken on the baby’s birth. However, his sister, Meri, liked Bri’s post, so the assumption is that he knows what’s up.

Meanwhile, Cannon has previously alerted the world that more kids are on the way this year.

