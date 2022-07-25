Lupita Nyong’o Eats Ant-Covered Mango: ‘You Can Call Me Ant-Woman’ | Watch

*Lupita Nyong’o shared a video to her Instagram account recently in which she is seen eating ant-covered fruit.

“It’s ants!” she said in the video of her eating a slice of mango sprinkled with black ants, Page Six reports.

“It’s really good!” she said. “It’s not even crunchy or anything.”

“You can call me Ant-Woman!! #Marvel #Ants #Foodie,” she captioned the clip, which showed her holding a glass of champagne in her opposite hand.

According to the report, the video (see above) was filmed in Los Angeles as part of a dinner series featuring culinary delights from world-renowned restaurant Noma in Copenhagen, Denmark.

In related news, the actress chopped it up with The Hollywood Reporter at San Diego Comic-Con about the hotly anticipated Black Panther sequel.

Nyong’o appeared as part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe panel Saturday and noted that the movie pays tribute to star Chadwick Boseman, who died in August 2020 after a battle with colon cancer.

“It’s been a doozy of a few years for everybody,” Nyong’o, who plays Nakia in the films, told THR. “For us as a cast, having lost our king, Chadwick Boseman, that was a lot to process, and in many ways, we’re still processing it. When you lose someone, I don’t know when you stop missing them. And of course, we felt it so much, making this film without him.”

She also noted that filming the sequel during the COVID pandemic proved to be challenging.

“To make this film against all odds is a powerful statement unto itself, and I am very proud that we did it,” she shared. “It was very therapeutic. It restored a sense of hope for me in making it, and I think we’ve expanded the world of Wakanda in ways that will blow people’s minds — not just Wakanda, but the Black Panther world. It’s gonna blow people’s minds, and I just cannot wait until it’s not a secret anymore.”

Disney’s “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” hits theaters Nov. 11. Check out the teaser trailer below.