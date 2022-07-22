Friday, July 22, 2022
London Brown Teases Details About Season 2 of ‘Power Book 3 Raising Kanan’ | Watch EUR Exclusive

By Ny MaGee
London Brown - UNCLE MARVIN
London Brown

*We caught up with actor London Brown to dish about Season 2 of “Power Book 3: Raising Kanan,” which is set to premiere on August 14th on Starz.

Brown plays Uncle Marvin and he tells EUR in an exclusive interview that fans might be surprised by his character’s journey this season.

Per the network’s news release, set in the early 1990’s, the third series in the “Power” Universe tells the origin story of fan-favorite character, “Kanan Stark,” and follows his coming of age in South Jamaica, Queens. Raised by a single mother, who ruthlessly runs the family’s emerging criminal empire, Kanan charts out a path through some of the city’s most volatile streets while, at the same time, navigating his way through adolescence, which has its own dangers and pitfalls.

Check out the teaser trailer below.

Born and raised in South Central, Los Angeles, Brown is a comedian and actor who starred on the hit HBO series “Ballers”, opposite Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and he was one of the stars on “The Hustle” for Fuse Network. Brown has been recognized by LA’s Best and received an award for his career and his involvement with the youth in the inner city community.

As we enter season two of Power Book 3, per press release: “Raquel ‘Raq’ Thomas has gained control over the city’s drug trade, but her son is slipping away. Kanan Stark returns to Queens uncertain of his future with the family business, and because of Detective Howard’s lingering secret, he’s even more uncertain of his past. Kanan searches for the truth while Raq boldly expands the business into hostile Mafia territory. Lou-Lou has other plans that revolve around his emerging record label, but Raq isn’t about to let his side’s hustle get in the way of her expansion. Although Marvin remains Raq’s loyal soldier, he struggles to earn Jukebox’s forgiveness and become the father she deserves. The ties that bind this family are becoming undone, but Raq will stop at nothing to hold them together.”

Check out our exclusive conversation with London below about what fans can expect with the forthcoming second season.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

