‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ Crew Member (Johnny Pizarro) Fatally Shot in Brooklyn | VIDEO

*(CNN) — A 31-year-old man who was working for the production crew of the NBC show “Law & Order: Organized Crime” was shot and killed as he saved parking spots early Tuesday morning, New York City police said.

The victim was later identified as 31-year-old Johnny Pizarro of Queens, according to an NYPD press release.

Pizarro, who was contracted to do parking enforcement for the production company, was sitting in a car on North Henry Street in Greenpoint, Brooklyn when an unknown assailant allegedly opened the vehicle’s door and fired a weapon, hitting his neck and head at about 5:15 a.m. local time, according to NYPD Spokesperson Det. Sophia Mason.

The assailant ran off while emergency responders rushed the victim to a nearby hospital, where he could not be saved, Mason said.

Johnny Pizarro
Investigators are now searching for the gunman and a motive, even canvassing surveillance footage in the area, Mason said.

In a statement, NBC and Universal Television, which produces the series, said they were “terribly saddened and shocked to hear that one of [their] crew members was the victim of a crime early this morning and has died as a result.”

“We are working with local law enforcement as they continue to investigate. Our hearts go out to his family and friends and we ask that you respect their privacy during this time,” the statement reads.

“Law & Order: Organized Crime” stars Christopher Meloni as Det. Elliot Stabler and concluded its second season in May.

