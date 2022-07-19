Mo’Nique to Tape Her First Netflix Original Stand-Up Special | WATCH

*Netflix today announced that Grammy-nominated, Oscar and Golden Globe award-winning actor and comedian Mo’Nique will film her first Netflix original stand-up comedy special later this year in Atlanta.

In video announcement Mo’Nique said: “Hey y’all it’s your girl Mo’Nique and I’m excited to say that I’ll be shooting my first Netflix special; in addition to reuniting with my friend, Director Lee Daniels on the Netflix film The Deliverance. You won’t want to miss either of them, so stay tuned! Thank you all and I love y’all to life!”

Additional details about Mo’Nique’s stand-up special will be shared later this year.

As previously announced, Mo’Nique is also set to star in the Netflix film “The Deliverance“ from Lee Daniels.

Wait. There’s more …

Last month, Netflix settled with Mo’Nique for an undisclosed sum after the comedian alleged the streamer low-balled her with an opening offer of $500,000 for a one-hour show to which Netflix would have complete copyright and audio-only rights, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

After the comedian said the offer was discriminatory, her complaint alleged that Netflix retaliated by shutting down any further negotiations on the show.

In her suit, the actress claimed Netflix was biased against her race and gender, noting eight-figure deals for talents such as Dave Chappelle, Chris Rock, and Amy Schumer. The matter was amicably resolved. Details surrounding the settlement were not made public.