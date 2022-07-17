LeJuan Bailey Says Chris Brown Canceled BENEFIT Concert & Kept $1.1M Deposit! | WATCH

*A businesswoman down in Houston is taking legal action against Chris Brown after he canceled his performance for a benefit concert back on March 19.

According to Click 2 Houston, LeJuan Bailey, owner and VP of DML Real Estate Investors and Construction, said her company booked Chris to perform at her “One Night Only Benefit Concert” at the Toyota Center. The goal of concert was to raise money for residents whose homes were damaged in Houston and Louisiana due to Hurricane Ida and Nicholas.

Bailey claims Chris canceled on her during sound check! She had covered his fees to perform, accommodations and private plane requests, which totaled $1.1 million.

She said Chris has acknowledged his receipt of her last wire transfer but has refused to refund payments.

LeJuan Bailey says she’s reached out to Chris’ camp to resolve the situation but nothing has been done.

“I acted in good faith and sponsored this concert out of love and respect for residents in need,” LeJuan said. “I am appalled that Chris Brown refuses to refund my money for a show he did not appear to after we announced our show and sold tickets.”

“At this point, it is my humble belief that Chris Brown’s actions are parallel to pure theft,” LeJuan continued. “He has the unmitigated gall to take my money, stand up the residents of Houston, then return to the city to perform on August 17, 2022. My message to Chris Brown: We will not sit back and allow you to disrespect the victims of Hurricane Ida and Nicholas in need.”