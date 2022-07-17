Sunday, July 17, 2022
HomeNewsTop News
Top News

LeJuan Bailey Says Chris Brown Canceled BENEFIT Concert & Kept $1.1M Deposit! | WATCH

By Fisher Jack
0

LeJuan Bailey - screenshot
LeJuan Bailey – screenshot

*A businesswoman down in Houston is taking legal action against Chris Brown after he canceled his performance for a benefit concert back on March 19.

According to Click 2 Houston, LeJuan Bailey, owner and VP of DML Real Estate Investors and Construction, said her company booked Chris to perform at her “One Night Only Benefit Concert” at the Toyota Center. The goal of concert was to raise money for residents whose homes were damaged in Houston and Louisiana due to Hurricane Ida and Nicholas.

Bailey claims Chris canceled on her during sound check! She had covered his fees to perform, accommodations and private plane requests, which totaled $1.1 million.

She said Chris has acknowledged his receipt of her last wire transfer but has refused to refund payments.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Medical Examiner: Jayland Walker was Shot 46 Times and Died of Blood Loss | VIDEO

Chris Brown
Chris Brown – Getty

LeJuan Bailey says she’s reached out to Chris’ camp to resolve the situation but nothing has been done.

“I acted in good faith and sponsored this concert out of love and respect for residents in need,” LeJuan said. “I am appalled that Chris Brown refuses to refund my money for a show he did not appear to after we announced our show and sold tickets.”

“At this point, it is my humble belief that Chris Brown’s actions are parallel to pure theft,” LeJuan continued. “He has the unmitigated gall to take my money, stand up the residents of Houston, then return to the city to perform on August 17, 2022. My message to Chris Brown: We will not sit back and allow you to disrespect the victims of Hurricane Ida and Nicholas in need.”

Previous articleAmber Rose Explains Why She Doesn’t Believe in God/Jesus – Buddhism is More Her Speed | WATCH
Next articleThe Pulse of Entertainment: Discovery+ Network’s ‘Baby Drivers’ Stars Truly and Troy Adams | VIDEO
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO