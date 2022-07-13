Simone Biles Mistaken for Child During Flight, Offered Coloring Book

*Olympic champion Simone Biles was offered a coloring book by a flight attendant while traveling back to Texas from Washington DC after accepting the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

“Not the flight attendant trying to give me a coloring book when I board….. I said ‘no I’m good I’m 25,’” the gymnast, who is 4-foot-8, captioned a selfie pic, which was shared on Twitter.

Biles also noted that another flight attendant served her an alcoholic beverage but not before confirming that she was of legal drinking age.

“The other flight attendant gave me a mimosa so we’re in the clear,” she added.

i’m crying at the thought of a flight attendant giving simone biles the most decorated gymnast in history a coloring book because she is 4’8” pic.twitter.com/s03QHpUUH8 — matt (@mattxiv) July 9, 2022

Bile, the most decorated gymnast in history, is the youngest person to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom. President Joe Biden placed the award around her neck during a ceremony at the White House last week.

In related news, we reported previously that Biles and several of her fellow female gymnasts are taking legal action against the FBI over the agency’s handling of the Larry Nassar case.

Biles joins 90 claimants who are seeking more than $1 billion in damages. The Associated Press reports that the women allege the FBI failed to intervene when the sexual assault allegations against Nassar were made against him.

“It is time for the FBI to be held accountable,” said Maggie Nichols, a national champion gymnast at Oklahoma in 2017-2019.

“If the FBI had simply done its job, Nassar would have been stopped before he ever had the chance to abuse hundreds of girls, including me,” added former University of Michigan gymnast Samantha Roy.

The FBI was made aware in 2015 that Nassar was allegedly assaulting gymnasts, but agents failed to act. Nassar would go on to target young women and girls for more than a year before he faced criminal charges. He pleaded guilty in 2017 and is serving decades in prison.

The 90 claimants include Biles, Aly Raisman and McKayla Maroney, all Olympic gold medalists. Per the AP report, 13 claims were filed separately by others in April.