Wednesday, July 13, 2022
HomeNews
News

Simone Biles Mistaken for Child During Flight, Offered Coloring Book

By Ny MaGee
0

simone biles

*Olympic champion Simone Biles was offered a coloring book by a flight attendant while traveling back to Texas from Washington DC after accepting the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

“Not the flight attendant trying to give me a coloring book when I board….. I said ‘no I’m good I’m 25,’” the gymnast, who is 4-foot-8, captioned a selfie pic, which was shared on Twitter.

Biles also noted that another flight attendant served her an alcoholic beverage but not before confirming that she was of legal drinking age. 

“The other flight attendant gave me a mimosa so we’re in the clear,” she added.

READ MORE: Simone Biles Sues FBI for $1B Over Sexual Abuse Investigation

Bile, the most decorated gymnast in history, is the youngest person to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom. President Joe Biden placed the award around her neck during a ceremony at the White House last week. 

In related news, we reported previously that Biles and several of her fellow female gymnasts are taking legal action against the FBI over the agency’s handling of the Larry Nassar case. 

Biles joins 90 claimants who are seeking more than $1 billion in damages. The Associated Press reports that the women allege the FBI failed to intervene when the sexual assault allegations against Nassar were made against him.

“It is time for the FBI to be held accountable,” said Maggie Nichols, a national champion gymnast at Oklahoma in 2017-2019.

“If the FBI had simply done its job, Nassar would have been stopped before he ever had the chance to abuse hundreds of girls, including me,” added former University of Michigan gymnast Samantha Roy.

The FBI was made aware in 2015 that Nassar was allegedly assaulting gymnasts, but agents failed to act. Nassar would go on to target young women and girls for more than a year before he faced criminal charges. He pleaded guilty in 2017 and is serving decades in prison.

The 90 claimants include Biles, Aly Raisman and McKayla Maroney, all Olympic gold medalists. Per the AP report, 13 claims were filed separately by others in April. 

Previous articleAnthony Anderson Reacts to ‘Black-ish’ Emmy Snub: ‘Can You Believe That S***?’ | Video
Next articleHerschel Walker’s Latest Mind Boggling Comments Prove He’s NOT Ready … for Public Office | WATCH
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO