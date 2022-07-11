Comcast to Increase Participation in Affordable Connectivity Program

*Comcast aims to expand internet service to low-income homes by offering free service and discounted rates to customers.

The move is part of the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP), “a U.S. government program run by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) program to help low-income households pay for internet service and connected devices like a laptop or tablet,” per the program’s website.

“You are likely eligible if your household’s income is below 200% of the Federal Poverty Line, or if you or someone you live with currently receives a government benefit like SNAP, Medicaid, SSI, WIC, Pell Grant, or Free and Reduced-Price Lunch,” per the statement on the official website.

Per a news release, the program provides $30 each month toward the cost of internet or mobile service to eligible low-income households.

“We’ve never been more committed to closing the digital divide and helping people get connected to the Internet through Project UP. By working with our partners at all levels of government and within the community, we can accelerate our efforts to ensure everyone has access to the Internet and the skills they need to excel in today’s digital economy,” said Broderick Johnson, executive vice president, Public Policy and Digital Equity, Comcast.

Here’s more from the press release: People will soon be able to visit 500+ Xfinity Stores nationwide to sign up for Internet Essentials Plus, a service that includes 100 Mbps speed, a cable modem, access to millions of WiFi hotspots, and unlimited data for $29.95 per month. During their visit, customers can also learn more about how to enroll in ACP to get Internet service for free. Any Xfinity customer across all Comcast’s markets who qualifies for ACP can apply their $30 credit toward their monthly Internet and/or Xfinity Mobile bill.

“The impact means for eligible households, there’s no reason anyone should have to pay for internet service,” said Misty Allen, the vice president of government affairs for Comcast’s Beltway Region.

The ACP program aims to help households of color as “Latino Americans are 15% less likely to have high-speed internet than their white peers, while Black families are 9% less likely,” per the report.

“The success of the program is highly depended upon people being aware that’s it available,” Allen stated.

“We’re getting that information out to them and asking them to help us spread the word. We are working with the Y’s, the Boys & Girls Clubs, Catholic Charities of Baltimore, Fight Back, and the Baltimore Digital Equity Coalition has a hotline to help people who call in looking for resources. “

Allen continued, “We are working the social fabric of these communities to help get the word out because these are the folks doing it every day to help their communities.”

Customers can visit www.xfinity.com/acp, www.internetessentials.com, or call 844-389-4681 for more information, to determine eligibility, and sign up.