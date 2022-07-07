Thursday, July 7, 2022
HomeNews
News

Dr. Dre Produced 247 Songs During COVID Pandemic

By Ny MaGee
0

Dr. Dre
Dr. Dre (Photo by Keith Birmingham/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images)

*Dr. Dre claims he recorded 247 songs during the COVID pandemic. 

“I did 247 songs during the pandemic, then we paused, did a whole album with Marsha Ambrosius. That’s f###### nutso, that’s crazy,” said Dre while recording in the studio with Busta Rhymes and Spliff Star, All Hip Hop reports. 

“Then we came back… what did we do after that? Oh, I did the ‘Grand Theft Auto’ s###, and then we working on my n#### Snoop,” he shared.

Dre added, “We got two days in right now. We got like six bangers.”

READ MORE: Flavor Flav to Appear on Dr. Dre’s ‘Detox’ Album: ‘That’s Big to Me, Bro’

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dr. Dre (@drdre)

We reported previously that when Public Enemy’s Flavor Flav appeared on Steve-O’s Wild Ride! Podcast, he shared details about Dre’s hotly-anticipated “Detox” album. 

“I was just over Dre’s house a week and a half ago,” he said. “One of the best people in the world, man. Not only that, but I’m honored for him to have me record something at his house for his upcoming album that’s getting ready to come out. That’s big to me, man. C’mon. Flavor Flav on a Dr. Dre album? Man. Word. That’s big to me, bro.”

Meanwhile, hip-hop icon DJ Grandmaster Flash claims Dr. Dre’s new music will “change the game.”

Flash and Dre linked up in LA where the famed music producer played some new music that will apparently have a huge impact on the culture.

Grandmaster Flash shared a photo of himself with Dr. Dre on Instagram and added the caption: “GRANDMASTER FLASH & DR. DRE. Here in LA doing the Disco Oasis with Nile Rogers tonite, I get a call from one of my heroes he invites me to the CRIB.

“He takes me down to the STUDIO he played me a project that will change the game!! Totally incredible, we top off the day for 2hrs talkin about Music, Family Health and Life thanks for the Invite Dr Dre.”

Previous articleCarlos Santana ‘Doing Very Well’ After Collapsing On Stage
Next articleWendy Williams’ Brother Claims She’s Denying Help From Family | Video
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO