Thursday, July 7, 2022
Carlos Santana ‘Doing Very Well’ After Collapsing On Stage

By Ny MaGee
Carlos Santana
Getty

*The wife of music icon Carlos Santana says he is currently “doing very well” after he collapsed onstage earlier this week.

Santana was performing in Clarkston, Michigan on July 5 when he passed out due to heat exhaustion and dehydration, per NME

After medical personnel treated him onstage, Variety reported that the artist quickly regained consciousness. He was subsequently transported to the emergency department at McLaren Clarkston for further observation. 

On Wednesday (July 6), Santana’s wife shared an update on his current condition.

carlos santana wife

“Hi Everyone! Carlos & I thank you so much for your prayers, love, care & concern for him!” drummer Cindy Blackman Santana wrote on her official Facebook page.

“Please know that he’s resting and doing very well! He was diagnosed with heat exhaustion & dehydration… it was 100 degrees on stage and 114 under the lights so that coupled with not enough water is what caused the issue,” she explained. 

“He’ll be as good as new soon! Thank you again and we love you! Cindy & Carlos,” she concluded.

As reported by Fox 2 Detroit, Santana said on his own Facebook page that he had “forgot to eat and drink water”. 

“to one and all, thank you for your precious prayers. Cindy and I we are good just taking it easy,” said the post on Facebook.  “blessings and miracles to you all.”

After the famed guitarist was taken off the stage following his collapse, the rest of the concert was canceled.

The concert in question was part of the ‘Miraculous Supernatural Tour’ with Earth Wind & Fire. The show that was scheduled in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on July 6 has been rescheduled to August 4.

“Earth, Wind & Fire will not be part of the newly rescheduled date. Instead, the new date will be an Evening with Santana,” an update on Santana’s official website reads.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

