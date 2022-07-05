Tuesday, July 5, 2022
HomeNews
News

Snoop Dogg’s Daughter Claps Back at Haters Who Say Men Only Date Her Because of Famous Father

By Ny MaGee
0

Cori Broadus
Credit: Instagram

*Cori Broadus, the daughter of hip-hop icon Snoop Dogg, took to Instagram to clap back at haters who said her boyfriend is only with her because of her famous father. 

“Y’all love saying a n***a must like me cause my daddy Snoop Dogg. Like why can’t he just love me for me? It’s deeper than just being his daughter. I’m my own person,” wrote the 23-year-old artist, who goes by CHOC, Vlad TV reports. 

“I’m more than that & I hate that I feel like I gotta go on here & do all this but I been dealing with this sh*t since high school. It’s frustrating as f**k to have to question if that’s the case. I hate it here. Y’all f**kin’ suck,” she wrote. 

In a follow-up post, she added, “Y’all are so miserable and it’s so sad. It’s so had not to let ppl comments get to you cause you know deep down they struggling but I’m still human and words hurt. How do y’all have time to sit on someone page and just talk shit. It never made sense to me. But if they see you in person it’s another story. So so hateful I’m praying cause that’s a sickness fr.” 

READ MORE: Daughter of Snoop Doog Opens Up About Mental Health Struggles, Suicidal Thoughts

Cori has previously opened up about being bullied and having suicidal thoughts. 

“People just always talk about me, ‘You’re fat, you’re ugly, you’re dark, you’re this, you’re that.’ And I used to cry. At 13, I was ready to die. Just so sad, crying to my mom like, ‘I’m so ugly, why did you have me? Why do I look like this? Why don’t I look like my brothers?’ It was just so many why why why’s,” she said in an Instagram video.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Wayne (@wayneduece)

Last May, Broadus, took to Instagram to speak out about her mental health struggles. She even admitted to once trying to take her own life.

“The last few weeks my mental has not been so great at one point I tried to end my life but you & my family really give me a purpose to live & helped me realize Iife is much more than materialistic things & you gotta just keep pushing through the bullshit,” she wrote at the time.

As reported by Complex, the “you” she was referring to was boyfriend Wayne Deuce, who shared the same photos in his own post on Instagram, along with the message “I love you Princess. This time is about us getting our minds right for a better and healthier lifestyle. We riding til the end.” 

Previous articleBrittney Griner Pens Handwritten Letter to Joe Biden: ‘I’m Terrified I Might be Here Forever’ | VIDEOs
Next articlePastor Creflo Dollar Admits He Misled Congregants About Tithing | Video
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO