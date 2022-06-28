Ciara Adjusting to New Life in Denver After Russell Wilson Traded to Broncos

*Ciara is adjusting to life in Denver after moving to the state as part of her husband Russell Wilson’s trade to the Broncos.

Wilson played for 10 years with the Seattle Seahawks and Ciara tells PEOPLE that “So far, Denver’s been incredible.”

“I think I’m going to definitely become more of an outdoorsy girl,” said the mom-of-three. “So far, I’ve encountered a snake. We have geese on the lawn that I’m chasing off.”

“I don’t like the geese poop because my babies have to run around,” she says. “Russ has a video of me chasing a goose. ‘Ahh!’ I’m running like that. So I’m in that space now.”

READ MORE: Ciara Announces Her New Campaign for Rice Krispies Treats

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ciara (@ciara)

And she’s dealing with moth season.

“It’s moth season. Literally, we open our door, and a handful of moths fall down,” Ciara said. “So the moth season’s almost over. I’m curious more so about camping outside. I’m inspired being there, honestly.”

Ciara is set to host her first dinner in the city to support her foundation, The Why Not Youth Foundation. “Being able to have an impact [in Denver] is exciting for us,” she said.

In related news, the superstar singer teamed up with Kellogg’s Rice Krispies Treats for a new campaign that “embodies those small, everyday moments with family that are most important when fostering bigger connections over time.”

The brand joined forces with the Grammy Award-Winning artist to write “Treat,” a new track “inspired by real data2 sourced from real families’ and families’ moments of connection—that will stick with you and fuel even more togetherness,” per press release.

“When we sat down to write ‘Treat,’ we were so inspired by the sweet traditions shared by families like ours,” said Ciara in a statement. “As a mom and busy parent, I know the power of finding connection in the smaller things and the magic that music has to bring us together, which is why I invited my son and daughter to sing on this track with me! It’s a little moment of love we’ll always remember, and we cannot wait to see what our fans will share on TikTok to help us finish the music video.”

You can stream Ciara’s “Treat” on Rice Krispies Treats’ Spotify and YouTube pages. This fall, the “Treat” music video will be released exclusively on Rice Krispies Treats channels.