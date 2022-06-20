Monday, June 20, 2022
Martin Lawrence Says Eddie Murphy Can Pay for Daughter’s Wedding to His Son | Video

By Ny MaGee
loved up couple
Eric Murphy and Jasmine Lawrence

*Eddie Murphy’s son and Martin Lawrence’s daughter have reportedly been dating for about a year after going Instagram official last summer. 

Lawrence dished about his daughter Jasmine Lawrence dating Eddie’s son Eric Murphy on Friday’s episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”.

“We haven’t talked about it,” Lawrence said of him and Murphy, PEOPLE reports. “We kind of just stay out of their business and let them do their own thing, and respect their thing.”

The “Bad Boys” star also admitted that he’s willing to let Eddie cover the bill for the couple’s potential wedding, joking: “I’m gonna try to get Eddie to pay for it.”

READ MORE: Eddie Murphy’s Son Eric and Martin Lawrence’s Daughter Jasmin Are Boo’d Up

We reported previously that Jasmin is Martin’s firstborn, whom he shares with his ex-wife Patricia Southall.

Eric is Eddie’s oldest child, whom he shares with ex-girlfriend Paulette McNeely.

Murphy has ten children total through relationships with McNeely, Nicole Murphy, Tamara Hood, Spice Girl Melanie Brown and Paige Butcher.

Eric, 32 confirmed his relationship with Jasmin, 26, in June 2021 post on Instagram that he captioned: “Head over heels in LOVE with YOU.”

The following month, Jasmin celebrated his birthday via loving photos of the two that she shared on IG. She captioned the pics: “Happy birthday, my love! I’m so incredibly blessed to know you, to love you, and to have you by my side,” she wrote. “Cheers to many more blessings, laughs, and beautiful memories! I love you so much!!”

Watch Martin’s full interview with Kimmel via the YouTube clip below.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

