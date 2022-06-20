Martin Lawrence Says Eddie Murphy Can Pay for Daughter’s Wedding to His Son | Video

*Eddie Murphy’s son and Martin Lawrence’s daughter have reportedly been dating for about a year after going Instagram official last summer.

Lawrence dished about his daughter Jasmine Lawrence dating Eddie’s son Eric Murphy on Friday’s episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”.

“We haven’t talked about it,” Lawrence said of him and Murphy, PEOPLE reports. “We kind of just stay out of their business and let them do their own thing, and respect their thing.”

The “Bad Boys” star also admitted that he’s willing to let Eddie cover the bill for the couple’s potential wedding, joking: “I’m gonna try to get Eddie to pay for it.”

We reported previously that Jasmin is Martin’s firstborn, whom he shares with his ex-wife Patricia Southall.

Eric is Eddie’s oldest child, whom he shares with ex-girlfriend Paulette McNeely.

Murphy has ten children total through relationships with McNeely, Nicole Murphy, Tamara Hood, Spice Girl Melanie Brown and Paige Butcher.

Eric, 32 confirmed his relationship with Jasmin, 26, in June 2021 post on Instagram that he captioned: “Head over heels in LOVE with YOU.”

The following month, Jasmin celebrated his birthday via loving photos of the two that she shared on IG. She captioned the pics: “Happy birthday, my love! I’m so incredibly blessed to know you, to love you, and to have you by my side,” she wrote. “Cheers to many more blessings, laughs, and beautiful memories! I love you so much!!”

