Choreographer, Actor and Director Darrin Henson Has Stood the Test of Time

*Darrin Henson has been around for quite some time. In fact, for more than three decades the multi-talented choreographer, actor, director, producer and author has made audiences dance, laugh, cry, and feel every emotion in between.

Fans gravitated to him when he played Lem Van Adams in the classic Showtime drama series Soul Food, and later as Grant, the dancing antagonist in the movie Stomp the Yard in the early 2000s.

Fast forward to today, Henson is a star on the BET series The Family Business and the AllBLK action-drama Double Cross. He is also creating opportunities for other talented actors and creatives seeking to grow their careers.

“My latest project is A House Ain’t A Home, which I recently completed and directed myself,” he said. “I am also working on a project called With Your Flaws and All that I am directing, in addition to being in negotiations to find a home for my documentary.”

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: FreakyDeaky News: Michael Blackson Says Fiancée Likes to Watch Him Get Busy with Other Women | WATCH

Needless to say, Henson is still very active and is showing no signs of slowing down. However, he states that people should get accustomed to seeing him venture into areas they are not accustomed to seeing him.

“I still love dance and I still love acting, but this is a natural progression to produce and direct now,” Henson said. “The hats are still there. They are just changing as far as formation. Acting has afforded me the opportunity to be on many different sets where I was able to learn about camera angles, lenses, lighting and sound. You may see me telling stories on screen as an actor one month, and a few months later I am telling stories as the director.”

With his small and big-screen acting success, some may have forgotten that Henson, a Bronx, NY native, got his start in the 1980s as a talented street dancer who burst on the scene to become on of the most sought after choreographers in the music industry. His resume consists of work with superstar entertainers like Michael Jackson, Prince, Britney Spears, NSYNC, Jennifer Lopez, Backstreet Boys, Christina Aguilera, Xscape, Jagged Edge and countless others. Not to mention, his famous Darrin’s Dance Grooves DVDs sold millions of copies in the late 1990s and early 2000s, making him a household name. He has made appearances everywhere from MTV to the American Music Awards.

During his long and illustrious career, Henson says he has certainly experienced all of the ups and downs that accompany major success. It is those experiences that he credits for his enhanced perspective and current approach to life. Still, if he were to have a conversation with his younger self, he maintains that he would do little talking.

“Honestly, I wouldn’t really say anything. I would probably listen to my younger self. My younger self was incredible,” he said. “I had no fear. My younger self was creative and did everything he desired to do for himself. We need to listen to ourselves more. Our younger selves seem to know the answer.”

Keep up with Darrin Henson on Carl Weber’s The Family Business every Tuesday at 9pm ET on BET. For other updates on Darrin and his upcoming projects, visit http://darrinhenson.com and follow him on Instagram @iamdarrinhenson: https://www.instagram.com/iamdarrindhenson/?hl=en.