Russell Wilson Claps Back at Channing Crowder Diss | Video

*Russell Wilson recently surprised his wife Ciara at an event where he presented her with flowers and later took a shot at his critics online.

The Denver Broncos quarterback posted a video of the moment on his Instagram on Friday. In the clip, Ciara is clearly surprised to see her man, and she is heard saying: “What are you doing here? Oh my God. Babe. Oh my Goodness.”

In the caption of Wilson’s post, he seemingly took aim at Channing Crowder, the former Miami Dolphins linebacker who previously called the NFL star a f**king square.”

“Stay Squared Up my friends,” Wilson captioned his video, which you can watch below.

We reported previously that Crowder said Ciara would not be married to a “square” like Wilson if he was not wealthy.

“If Russell didn’t have that bread Ciara wouldn’t be with him…Russel is square…Ciara has a good situation, but you don’t leave Future and get with Russell Wilson,” said Crowder on “The Pivot” podcast in April.

“You’re going to leave Future for Russell Wilson? He’s so goddamn square, I love him on the field…he’s a square. He’s a f*cking square,” he added.

At the time, Wilson appeared to respond to Crowder’s comments with a tweet of a Bible verse that read: “But the fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, forbearance, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness and self-control. Against such things there is no law. Galatians 5:22-23 NIV”.

NFL podcaster says if Russell Wilson wasn’t rich Ciara wouldn’t be with him because he’s a square 😂😭 pic.twitter.com/TIawhYJHmB — Pluggedsoundz (@Pluggedsoundz_) April 2, 2022

Crowder bashed Wilson once again when he appeared on “The Breakfast Club” on Tuesday.

“Have ya’ll seen Russell’s videos?” Crowder said. “Have you seen ‘Mr. Unlimited?’ And, this goofy s**t he does? I don’t know why so many people were mad at my opinion of Russell Wilson is a square and a lame. I didn’t call him an alcoholic. I didn’t call him a deadbeat dad. I didn’t call him a pedophile. I called him lame.”

Crowder went on to apologize for making comments about Ciara.

“Bringing up Ciara, bringing up the man’s family, I’ll take that back,” he said.

